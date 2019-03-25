Sterling K. Brown, Felicia Day & More 'Supernatural' Alums React to the Show Ending

Zoe Jewell
After 15 seasons, Supernatural is coming to an end. The heartbreaking news was announced on Friday, March 22 by the show's stars.

"Hey #SPNFamily here’s a little message from @JensenAckles @mishacollins and me,” Jared Padalecki wrote on Twitter alongside a video.

“I’m so grateful for the family that’s been built because of the show. Excuse me while I go cry.”

The show first premiered back in 2005 and it is the longest-running sci-fi/genre series in broadcast television history. The final season will air throughout 2019 and 2020 and will consist of 20 episodes.

A number of Supernatural alums — including This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown, Felicia Day, and Kathryn Newton — reacted to the sad news on Twitter.

