Sterling K. Brown, Felicia Day & More 'Supernatural' Alums React to the Show Ending

After 15 seasons, Supernatural is coming to an end. The heartbreaking news was announced on Friday, March 22 by the show's stars.

"Hey #SPNFamily here’s a little message from @JensenAckles @mishacollins and me,” Jared Padalecki wrote on Twitter alongside a video.

Hey #SPNFamily here’s a little message from @JensenAckles @mishacollins and me. I’m so grateful for the family that’s been built because of the show. Excuse me while i go cry. pic.twitter.com/QDXDsAyIfK — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) March 22, 2019

“I’m so grateful for the family that’s been built because of the show. Excuse me while I go cry.”

The show first premiered back in 2005 and it is the longest-running sci-fi/genre series in broadcast television history. The final season will air throughout 2019 and 2020 and will consist of 20 episodes.

A number of Supernatural alums — including This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown, Felicia Day, and Kathryn Newton — reacted to the sad news on Twitter.



‘Supernatural’ To End After Season 15 On The CW https://t.co/GJh1X1rlZx via @deadline One of my most favorite experiences in front of the camera, was getting to kick it with The Winchesters many moons ago. @jarpad @JensenAckles you will be missed! ❤️✌🏿✊🏿 — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) March 22, 2019

Grateful 2 have been a part of the legendary show #supernatural I love the cast and crew so much. I’ve learned so much from @jarpad @JensenAckles and @mishacollins humbled to be in the #spnfam forever ❤️15seasons!!Honored 2 have told #clairenovaks story I will hang onto her 4ever pic.twitter.com/NA9C1ieoR1 — KATHRYN NEWTON (@kathrynnewton) March 23, 2019

Tears. These guys, and this show, changed my life. And the lives of so many other cast, crew and fans, for so many awesome years. Always will be grateful to be part of the #SPNFamiIy. On air or off. <3 https://t.co/tuIddFBKxn — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) March 23, 2019

End of one of the best runs in television history. So blessed to have been a part of it. #SPNFamiIy https://t.co/tnTn3R1lev — Rob Benedict (@RobBenedict) March 22, 2019

You guys r the ❤️ of Supernatural.Thanks for the wonderful memories, friendships, ur kindness, generosity, smarts & brilliant humor have made this show truly unique. It built the greatest troupe of actors I’ve ever worked with & the greatest fans ever, love you guys❤️ #SPNFamiIy https://t.co/f5s6Siwr0a — Sebastian Roché (@sebroche) March 22, 2019

We knew it would happen SOMEday (were we really sure tho?), but this whole video seems like a real example of “this hurts me more than it does you.”

Bravo for bringing so much to so many for so long.

Here’s to a whole finale season. 🥃🔥#Supernatural https://t.co/Jbvn0QLQSJ — Samantha Smith (@SamSmithTweets) March 22, 2019

For 15 episodes over three seasons I tried every trick in the book to end these guys. I finally figured maybe they're immortal. And lo and behold--I was right. Epic. Homeric. Love to cast, writers, crew and fam. @cw_spn #SPNFamily #Supernatural — Curtis Armstrong (@curtisisbooger) March 23, 2019

