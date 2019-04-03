'Supernatural' Star Alexander Calvert Teases Game Night 'Quickly Goes Awry'

With games and pizza on tap in its opening minutes, April 4's Supernatural sure looks to be lighthearted.

“I try to enjoy those little moments while I can,” says Alexander Calvert, who knows that fun is hardly status quo for the long-running dark fantasy. The actor, aka the demon-hunting Winchester clan’s adopted Nephilim (he’s both divine and human) and hunter-in-training, Jack, goes on to confirm that, of course, the episode “quickly goes awry.”

While brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) are helping a hurt friend, and ally Castiel (Misha Collins) is literally looking for a miracle, Jack’s internal struggles are starting to draw attention. Ever since absorbing the grace — basically, angel energy — from evil Michael after destroying him earlier this season, Jack has become a bit reckless with his restored angelic powers.

Luckily, Winchester matron Mary (Samantha Smith) returns and quickly vocalizes her worries about Jack’s behavior. “The boys are a little more content to brush it aside,” Calvert explains. “Mary is actually looking at Jack from a concerned motherly stance.”

As Supernatural approaches its April 25 season finale, Jack’s identity crisis is growing. “His dad is Lucifer, so there’s that struggle of who he’s nurtured to be versus what his nature is,” Calvert says. “The real monster he’s facing is this new version of himself.”

Fearing the worst? Hey, Jack already died once and was resurrected. Quips Calvert: “On this show, that’s a rite of passage.”

Supernatural, Thursdays, 8/7c, The CW