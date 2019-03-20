'Krypton': Get Your First Look at the Long-Awaited Season 2! (VIDEO)

It’s about Zod-damn time!

After what feels like an eternity in The Phanton Zone, Syfy has finally released a teaser for the second season of its stellar pre-Superman drama Krypton and it’s EPIC!

Per their release, “Season 2 brings us back to a changed Kandor, locked in a battle over its freedom and its future. General Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon) is now in control. He’s on a ruthless mission to rebuild Krypton according to his ideals and to secure its future by conquering the universe.”

That means our hero, Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) is left to “unite a dispersed group of resisters in an effort to defeat Zod and restore hope to their beloved planet.” That is, if he can escape the Phanton Zone prison, where he’s been trapped with Brainiac (Blake Ritson) since the end of last season. Making matters worse, we also have the impending arrival of mega-villain Doomsday and the much-hyped introduction of intergalactic bounty hunter, Lobo (Emmet J. Scanlan).

Check it out here and get yo’self ready:

Krypton, Season 2, Coming Soon, Syfy