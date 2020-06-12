El Yeah, It's Superman Day! Your Guide to Celebrating the Heroic Holiday

Time to it get the cape out of storage and slip into your red shorts because Friday, June 12 is the seventh annual Superman Day.

Started back in 2013, just as Henry Cavill's Man of Steel was blowing into theaters, the yearly event has become a bit of a thing amongst fans of the flying boy scout. Comic-book stores have given out free issues of Superman titles, conventions have been staged around the country and, this year, MEZCO Toyz is releasing a collectible figure worth its weight in Kryptonite.

Based on Christopher Reeve's inimitable take on the character in Richard Donner’s 1978 Academy Award nominated film Superman, the One:12 Collective Superman is outfitted in his iconic suit from the feature, which proudly displays the "House of El" family crest and features a cape with an integrated posing wire. In addition, there are two head portraits included, along with an illuminated Fortress of Solitude base.

To tout the release of the limited-edition 16cm-tall figure, MEZCO has also corralled a musical salute to the Last Son of Krypton from Superverse vets like the former Jimmy Olsen Marc McClure, Superman II's Ursa, Sarah Douglas, CapedWonder.com podcaster Jim Bowers and Aaron Smolinski, who played baby Supes in the '78 flick, had small roles in Superman III and Man of Steel, and voiced Lex Luthor in the animated Superman vs Doomsday.

For your TV bingeing pleasure, the CW app and TheCW.com has the last five episodes of the fabulous Melissa Benoist's Supergirl for free and Netflix has all five seasons — including the episodes that introduced Tyler Hoechlin as Kal-El to such acclaim that he landed his own series, Superman and Lois, on the network this fall. Hulu is where you can stream all 10 seasons of Smallville with Tom Welling as young Clark Kent, and the DC Universe platform is packed with Super-related titles. From the syndicated series The Adventures of Superboy and ABC's Lois & Clark to the classic 1950's serial The Adventures of Superman starring George Reeves and Syfy's fantastic prequel series Krypton, there is enough here to fill a month's worth of Superman Days.

Oh, and if you're looking for something to read, DC Comics released "Superman Smashes the Klan," a startlingly timely YA graphic novel that sees the Daily Planet's second-best reporter fighting the good fight as only he can.