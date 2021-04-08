Regé-Jean Page Addresses Reportedly Race-Related Casting Snub

Regé-Jean Page is making news again after the Bridgerton breakout star reportedly was rejected for a promising role on Krypton due to his skin color.

The news stems from a report regarding Justice League actor Ray Fisher’s claims of ill-treatment by Joss Whedon and Warner Bros. As part of The Hollywood Reporter story, it was revealed that co-chairman of DC Films, Geoff Johns, reportedly had a hand in a the casting snub against Page.

The Bridgerton actor auditioned for the role of Seg-El, Superman’s grandfather, in the Syfy series Krypton. At the time, the series creators were said to be looking into some “nontraditional casting,” but Johns, who was overseeing the project, reportedly shut down the idea of Page playing the role by saying that the superhero couldn’t have a Black grandfather.

While Page didn’t directly reference Krypton or Johns, since the information came to light in THR‘s report he tweeted, “Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh. Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work. We still fly.”

Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh. Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work. We still fly. 👊🏽 — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 7, 2021

After the post, the actor cast as Superman’s grandfather in Krypton, Cameron Cuffe, responded with a tweet of his own: “Regé is an inspiration to me and thousands of other artists. No one should feel okay benefiting from individuals or institutions that treat their fellow humans so unjustly. Change must happen.”

You were awesome as Seg, and you are an absolute gift to us all ❤️ — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 8, 2021

