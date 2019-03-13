College Bribery Scheme: Felicity Huffman Out on Bail, Lori Loughlin Surrenders as Celebs React

Meaghan Darwish

After news about the college admissions bribery scheme spread, actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin became the two faces of the case which involves dozens of parents.

On Tuesday, Huffman was arrested after the indictment and was ultimately released on a $250,000 bail bond. In the process, the American Crime star was ordered to hand over her passport at the Los Angeles federal court, according to Deadline.

The actresses are among 50 people named who allegedly paid as much as $6 million to get their kids into elite colleges.

As of now, Huffman is expected to appear before a Boston court on March 29 for her preliminary hearing. U. S. Magistrate Judge Alexander F. MacKinnon resided over her appearance on Tuesday as the Desperate Housewives alum answered to the charges. Huffman's husband — Shameless star William H. Macy, who was not named in the case — handed over his driver's license and other ID verification in the bail bond co-signing process.

Alongside the Emmy-winning actress in court Tuesday was Lori Loughlin's husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, who was also indicted for the scheme and was released on a $1 million bail. Loughlin, who was traveling, was not brought in on Tuesday, but surrendered herself to cops on Wednesday.

The actresses are among 50 people allegedly involved in a college admissions bribery scheme.

The scheme involved wealthy parents using bribes to get their kids into elite schools such as Harvard, Yale, UCLA, and Georgetown among others. During their court appearance, both Huffman and Giannulli were given bail under the restriction that they would travel only within the continental US. Meanwhile, Loughlin requested for an allowance to travel to Canada as she works for Hallmark out of Vancouver, BC.

Massachusetts' District Attorney Andrew Lelling says the case is "the largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice."

As for the public response, it's been anything but pretty for those involved, and celebrities haven't held back their opinions on the matter. See some of their responses to the case in the roundup below.