How Will Lori Loughlin's Legal Drama Affect Hallmark's 'When Calls the Heart'?

As fans of the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart probably know by now, star Lori Loughlin was indicted this week for allegedly bribing her daughters' way into college.

The former Full House actress was named alongside fellow actress Felicity Huffman in a case indicting dozens of parents who paid upwards of $6 million to cheat their kids' way into school. Considering the case ahead, Loughlin's future with When Calls the Heart is now coming into question by viewers.

Sure, she's known to some as Aunt Becky, but Loughlin's also played Abigail Stanton for six seasons on the hour-long period drama. And while no official word about Loughlin's future with Hallmark has changed, conditions for traveling may impact it.

Loughlin's husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, was charged Tuesday and released on $1 million bail on the condition that he only be allowed to travel within the Continental United States. It was during this time in court that Loughlin's need to travel was discussed.

The actress has reportedly requested permission to travel to Vancouver, BC, as that's where When Calls the Heart films. As of now, no permission has been granted, but during Giannulli's court appearance, the judge shared that it wouldn't be impossible to receive the proper approval.

Loughlin is currently appearing in the sixth season of the Hallmark favorite as Abigail Stanton. When Calls the Heart is still in production as the show has seven episodes that have yet to air during its latest season.

That said, there's a chance that Loughlin will return to working on When Calls the Heart as the trial continues, but depending on how legal proceedings go, she may have to eventually leave the show. Only time will tell.

Loughlin has become somewhat of a staple on the network appearing in many of their seasonal films as well as When Calls the Heart. The actress has also reprised her role as Aunt Becky in Netflix's spinoff series Fuller House which will air its final season this year.

When Calls the Heart, Sundays, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel