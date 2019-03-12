'Full House' & 'Desperate Housewives' Fans React to Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman Indictment

Zoe Jewell
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images; ABC/CRAIG SJODIN

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman and Full House actress Lori Loughlin are just two of the nearly 50 people who've been indicted in a college admissions bribery scheme.

The legal documents were released on Tuesday, March 11, naming a number of parents who allegedly bribed elite universities, including Harvard, Yale, and University of Southern California, for up to $6 million to get their children admitted.

Jussie Smollett Indicted on 16 Felony Counts in Attack Hoax Case

Jussie Smollett Indicted on 16 Felony Counts in Attack Hoax Case

The actor is being charged for allegedly filing a false report about a hate crime.

According to the docs, the children of these parents apparently did not know they were admitted because of a bribe.

Huffman and husband William H. Macy reportedly made an alleged $15,000 charitable donation to “participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter."

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are said to have paid up to $500,000 so their two daughters could be designated as recruits to the USC crew team, even though neither of them row crew. This bribe, however, allowed them to be admitted into the university.

Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin Indicted in College Admissions Scam

Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin Indicted in College Admissions Scam

The actresses are among 50 people named who allegedly paid as much as $6 million to get their kids into elite colleges.

Loughlin and Huffman were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud. On Tuesday, Huffman and Giannulli were arrested and taken into custody with 11 other Los Angeles locals.

Fans are of course shocked by the indictment and have taken to Twitter to react to the upsetting news.

AlertMe