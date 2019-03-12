'Full House' & 'Desperate Housewives' Fans React to Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman Indictment

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman and Full House actress Lori Loughlin are just two of the nearly 50 people who've been indicted in a college admissions bribery scheme.

The legal documents were released on Tuesday, March 11, naming a number of parents who allegedly bribed elite universities, including Harvard, Yale, and University of Southern California, for up to $6 million to get their children admitted.

According to the docs, the children of these parents apparently did not know they were admitted because of a bribe.

Huffman and husband William H. Macy reportedly made an alleged $15,000 charitable donation to “participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter."

LIVE: US Attorney's Office announces charges against 50 individuals involved in a large-scale college entrance exam cheating scandal, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. https://t.co/wfs7ZvGBok https://t.co/58vBwUUq5b — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 12, 2019

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are said to have paid up to $500,000 so their two daughters could be designated as recruits to the USC crew team, even though neither of them row crew. This bribe, however, allowed them to be admitted into the university.

Loughlin and Huffman were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud. On Tuesday, Huffman and Giannulli were arrested and taken into custody with 11 other Los Angeles locals.

Fans are of course shocked by the indictment and have taken to Twitter to react to the upsetting news.



Lori Loughlin aka Aunt Becky after a long day of college exam fraud pic.twitter.com/00LyS2dDhS — Stephanie McNeal (@stephemcneal) March 12, 2019

When they make this whole college admission story into a movie all I ask is that Lori Laughlin play the Felicity Huffman role and Felicity Huffman play the Lori Laughlin role. — kevinbiegel (@kbiegel) March 12, 2019

Aunt Becky's spin-off show is gonna be so good pic.twitter.com/TRr7RrWHIm — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 12, 2019

For $500,000 my child better be getting into Hogwarts, forget USC. Damn Aunt Becky pic.twitter.com/Dqh0I2Y9mg — Simone Scott (@Simone_Scott) March 12, 2019

How could Aunt Becky do this to Uncle Jesse? — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 12, 2019

Imagine being William H. Macy, Felicity Huffman or Lori Loughlin, multimillionaires with vast networks of resources for your kid that are effective and legal, and you still feel the need to cheat the system to get your kid into college. Zero sympathy here. None. — Charlotte Clymer️‍ (@cmclymer) March 12, 2019

Please give me at least 90 days to process this Felicity Huffman/Lori Loughlin college admissions scam news. — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 12, 2019

If you see me on the street today, staring off into the distance, I am 100% thinking about Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) March 12, 2019

Aunt Becky apparently learned nothing from the DJ's SAT nightmare episode pic.twitter.com/fUxnv4ekUu — ℂ (@ChayaBaliga) March 12, 2019

make Felicity Huffman and Aunt Becky pay off as much of their kids’ classmates’ student debt as they possibly can and we’ll call it even — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) March 12, 2019

Student: I don’t have the grades to get into an elite college Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin: pic.twitter.com/oBG2NLiDrx — Nick Parco (@nick_parco) March 12, 2019