Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin Indicted in College Admissions Scam

Actresses Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives, American Crime) and Lori Loughlin (Full House, When Calls the Heart) have been indicted in a college admissions bribery scheme.

They are among a group of 50 people named in newly unsealed documents in Boston, according to ABC News. The docs allege they were among a group of parents who bribed up to $6 million to get their kids into elite colleges such as Harvard, Yale, Georgetown, and the University of Southern California.

The students linked to the scheme apparently did not know their admission into said schools was based on a bribe. Along with the parents, coaches and administrators of college entrance exams were also arrested.

The scheme allegedly originates with one man who ran a business out of California helping students get into the college of their choice. This man would request money from parents that would then be given to SAT, ACT proctors, and or college athletic coaches to influence a student's admission into schools.

In the 200-page document, it's stated that Huffman and her husband (actor William H. Macy) "made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000...to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter. Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so."

As for Loughlin, she and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, reportedly agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — even though neither participated in crew. This thereby facilitated their admission to the university.

