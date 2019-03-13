Is Ducky Really Leaving 'NCIS'? Fans React to Latest Episode

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 16, Episode 16, of NCIS, "Bears and Cubs"]

Just as NCIS fans were beginning to settle into the new rhythm without Pauley Perrette's Abby around, a development in the most recent episode, March 12's "Bears and Cubs," now has them worried about the future of David McCallum's Ducky.

The character, who has been a part of the show since its beginning, essentially revealed that his future no longer includes NCIS. In two separate scenes, medical examiner Ducky shared his intentions to depart. The first instance was an exchange between himself and Robert Wagner's Anthony DiNozzo Sr., who listened as Ducky voiced his opinion about leaving the team for retirement.

Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) seemed to convince the 85-year-old otherwise, telling him that he should stay on with NCIS, but that wasn't the end of Ducky's decision. At the episode's end, he spoke candidly to Gibbs (Mark Harmon) about his thoughts, as he says, "My future will no longer include NCIS." But Ducky does provide reasoning, explaining to Gibbs that it's time Jimmy took over as medical examiner.

So, will he really be leaving the show? It's likely, as the actor's current contract covers Season 16 only. McCallum's been working in a limited capacity on the series this year as he did during Season 15, and considering his age, now could be the perfect time to wrap up his story. Sad as it is for fans, the news is not entirely surprising, as viewers speculated about the next star to exit the long-running show.

Further proof about McCallum's contract was shared in a Facebook post by the actor in April 2018, in which he wrote, "I am delighted to say that I have reached an agreement with CBS for Dr. Donald Mallard to stay with NCIS for Season 16. Once again it will be a limited schedule. That arrangement will allow me to spend time with Katherine, our children, six grandsons and Nickie, pictured below!"

And due to this sentiment shared last year, it makes sense if the actor chooses not to return, as he probably would like to spend even more time with his family, although no official word form the actor has confirmed this.

Of course, fans had plenty to say following the big reveal from Ducky, and we've included a few of them below. And don't miss what's next for Ducky as the actor's likely to return before the season is over.

Ducky! You ALWAYS have a place at @NCIS_CBS 😭 — Emma Cleveland (@ClevelandEm) March 13, 2019

I'm not ready to say goodbye to Ducky! #NCIS pic.twitter.com/t6QQIX2JZF — Jarred Braxton (@JBraxt29) March 13, 2019

