'NCIS' Alum Pauley Perrette Sets TV Return With CBS Comedy Pilot 'Broke'

Just under a year after leaving NCIS on CBS, Pauley Perrette is returning to the network in a new comedy pilot, Broke.

Perrette is set to feature opposite co-lead Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin) in the multi-camera series from Jane the Virgin creator and executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman and Will & Grace executive producer Alex Herschlag.

According to Deadline, Broke follows the extremely rich Miguel (Camil) who is cut off by his father and is forced to move into his wife's sister Jackie's (Perrette) condo in Reseda. Jackie's described as "tough, sharp-witted, and loving" single mother to a 9-year-old son and the manager of a bar who isn't afraid to get her hands dirty when need be. So when Miguel joins her sister at her condo, Jackie's less than thrilled with her snobby roommates but over time, she'll learn to appreciate their presence.

As of now, the pilot will be written by Herschlag and directed by Victor Gonzalez. Along with starring in the project, Camil will be executive producing alongside Herschlag, Urman, Gonzalez, Gullermo Restrepo, and others.

Ahead of her 2018 exit from NCIS, Perrette hinted to TV Insider that a sitcom could be on the horizon, teasing, "Before NCIS, I came from comedy, I came from sitcoms. I've been on NCIS so long people forget that I've been on a 100 billion different TV shows.

"And I love to make people laugh. It is amazing to have the ability to make people laugh, especially in this day and age... So if that's what's in store for me, I am looking forward to going back to comedy," she concluded.