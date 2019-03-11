CBS Spring 2019 Finale Dates: 'Big Bang Theory' Series Finale, 'NCIS,' 'Bull' & More
CBS has made a big announcement in their newly released Spring 2019 season/series finale schedule, as the air date for The Big Bang Theory's final episode was revealed in the list.
The long-running comedy will come to an impressive close after a 12-season run this May, when many other network favorites will end for the season before returning this fall. The finales for the network begin in early April with Magnum P.I. and Fam, and extend all the way through the beginning of June with Ransom.
Below, we have the entire roundup of finales, including NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, Bull, Mom, SEAL Team, and more. Make sure to mark your calendars.
Monday, April 1
Magnum P.I. 9/8c
Thursday, April 11
Fam 9/8c
Sunday, April 14
God Friended Me 8/7c
Sunday, April 21
Madam Secretary 10/9c
Monday, April 22
The Neighborhood 8/7c
Monday, May 6
Man With a Plan 8:30/7:30c
Thursday, May 9
Mom 9/8c
Friday, May 10
MacGyver 8/7c
Blue Bloods 10/9c
Monday, May 13
Bull 10/9c
Tuesday, May 14
FBI 9/8c
Wednesday, May 15
Survivor 8/7c
Survivor Live Reunion Show 10/9c
Thursday, May 16
The Big Bang Theory 8/7c (SPECIAL ONE-HOUR SERIES FINALE)
Young Sheldon 9/8c
S.W.A.T. 10/9c
Friday, May 17
Hawaii Five-0 10/9c
Sunday, May 19
NCIS: Los Angeles 10/9c
Tuesday, May 21
NCIS 8/7c
NCIS: New Orleans 10/9c
Wednesday, May 22
SEAL Team 10/9c
Saturday, June 1
Ransom 8/7cAlertMe