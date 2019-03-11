CBS Spring 2019 Finale Dates: 'Big Bang Theory' Series Finale, 'NCIS,' 'Bull' & More

CBS has made a big announcement in their newly released Spring 2019 season/series finale schedule, as the air date for The Big Bang Theory's final episode was revealed in the list.

The long-running comedy will come to an impressive close after a 12-season run this May, when many other network favorites will end for the season before returning this fall. The finales for the network begin in early April with Magnum P.I. and Fam, and extend all the way through the beginning of June with Ransom.

Below, we have the entire roundup of finales, including NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, Bull, Mom, SEAL Team, and more. Make sure to mark your calendars.

Monday, April 1

Magnum P.I. 9/8c

Thursday, April 11

Fam 9/8c

Sunday, April 14

God Friended Me 8/7c

Sunday, April 21

Madam Secretary 10/9c

Monday, April 22

The Neighborhood 8/7c

Monday, May 6

Man With a Plan 8:30/7:30c

Thursday, May 9

Mom 9/8c

Friday, May 10

MacGyver 8/7c

Blue Bloods 10/9c

Monday, May 13

Bull 10/9c

Tuesday, May 14

FBI 9/8c

Wednesday, May 15

Survivor 8/7c

Survivor Live Reunion Show 10/9c

Thursday, May 16

The Big Bang Theory 8/7c (SPECIAL ONE-HOUR SERIES FINALE)

Young Sheldon 9/8c

S.W.A.T. 10/9c

Friday, May 17

Hawaii Five-0 10/9c

Sunday, May 19

NCIS: Los Angeles 10/9c

Tuesday, May 21

NCIS 8/7c

NCIS: New Orleans 10/9c

Wednesday, May 22

SEAL Team 10/9c

Saturday, June 1

Ransom 8/7c