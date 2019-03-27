CBS Announces 'Elementary' Season 7 Return & More Summer Premiere Dates

CBS has unveiled its summer premiere dates for two returning favorites and one new series as we head further into spring.

Things kick off in May with the two-hour premiere of the network's new action-adventure series Blood & Treasure, which will debut directly after the NCIS Season 16 finale. A few days later, fans of Elementary can catch the premiere of the seventh and final season.

Meanwhile, Alan Cumming and Bojana Novakovic will return on Instinct Season 2 on Sunday, June 16 at 9/8. This season, NYPD consultant Dylan Reinhart (Cumming) is reinstated just in time to help his partner, NYPD detective Lizzie Needham (Novakovic) on their latest case.

Blood & Treasure stars Matt Barr and Sofia Pernas as an antiques expert and art thief respectively, who team up to thwart a terrorist funding his attacks with stolen artifacts. Starting Tuesday, May 21 at 9/8c, and then regularly every Tuesday at 10/9c, follow them as they trek the globe, hunting down threats.

Elementary will pick up Thursday, May 23 at 10/9c, with Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) and Watson (Lucy Liu) working as consultants for Scotland Yard. However, when they learn that someone from their inner circle has been injured in the United States, things will be disrupted. Due to his stateside legal trouble, Holmes could be kept from returning to New York, where one of the duo's biggest foes — Odin Reichenbach (James Frain) — is waiting to challenge them.

Below find the schedule layout for CBS's 2019 summer premieres announced so far.

Tuesday, May 21

9/8c Blood & Treasure (Special Two-Hour Premiere)

Thursday, May 23

10/9c Elementary (7th Season Premiere)

Tuesday, May 28

10/9c Blood & Treasure

Sunday, June 16

9/8c Instinct