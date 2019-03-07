WonderCon 2019: 'The 100' Season 6 Premiere, 'Big Bang Theory' Panel & More

WonderCon 2019 is nearly here and WBTV has revealed three separate events to look forward to at the Anaheim-based convention.

Focusing on endings, firsts, and new beginnings, WBTV will bring the funny with The Big Bang Theory's final appearance, premiere The 100's sixth season — on a new planet — and present Warner Bros. Animation's newest series DC Super Hero Girls.

The 100's Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Richard Harmon, Taysa Teles, and Shannon Kook will be in attendance with executive producer Jason Rothenberg. Meanwhile, for Big Bang, executive producers and series writers will be on hand to discuss the show's last hurrah. And DC Super Hero Girls will bring executive producer Lauren Faust and voice cast members Kimberly Brooks, Kari Wahlgren, Nicole Sullivan, Grey Griffin, and Myrna Velasco.

The cast and producers of The 100 and DC Super Hero Girls will also be signing autographs for fans at the event. More info on this and ticket purchasing can be done by visiting comic-con.org.

These events will offer fans an up-close and personal look at their favorite shows, and for The 100's passionate fanbase, the premiere allows them their first preview at Season 6 ahead of its TV debut Tuesday, April 30.

Below are all the need-to-know details about the dates, times, and panels.

Saturday, March 30

DC Super Hero Girls Video Presentation and Q&A

12:00 - 1:00 p.m.

The Cartoon Network series which debuts March 8 is coming to WonderCon for the first time. The show follows teenagers Diana, Kara and Barbara — Wonder Woman, Supergirl and Batgirl — as they deal with more than crime fighting alongside their Super Hero friends. In this special panel, join executive producer Lauren Faust (My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends), and vocal cast, Kimberly Brooks, Kari Wahlgren, Nicole Sullivan, Grey Griffin, and Myrna Velasco as they share new footage and answer questions. (Following the show's March 8 premiere at 6/5c, it will air regularly on Sundays at 4/3c.)

Inside The Big Bang Theory Writers' Room

3:30-4:00 p.m.

Join the writers of CBS's beloved comedy before it signs off air for good in May. They'll take attendees behind the scenes as they discuss everything from guest stars to the final goodbye. Learn what it takes to bring the show from page to screen in one of TV's longest running multi-cam comedies. Along with the writers and attending executive producers fans will be shown a special video presentation.

Sunday, March 31

The 100 Season Six World Premiere and Q&A

11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

After Season 5's game-changing finale, follow Clarke and the team as they acclimate to the new planet. Is it suitable for living and can peace be made? Find out when the show premiere's its sixth season at WonderCon. Join Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne and Jason Rothenberg afterwards as they answer burning fan questions. The premiere comes nearly a month before its televised date on Thursday, April 30 at 9/8c.