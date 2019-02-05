'The 100' Will Likely Get a Season 7 on The CW

We know The 100 is returning for its sixth season on April 30, but the series was mysteriously left out of The CW's massive renewals list last week.

During the 2019 Television Critics Association winter press tour, the network announced that Charmed, Legacies, Black Lightning, Dynasty, Riverdale, Supernatural and many other series all scored new seasons.

But, don't freak out just yet. CW president Mark Pedowitz revealed to reporters that Season 7 is actively being discussed.

"[Jason Rothenberg, the show's EP] does have a really good idea for his seventh season," Pedowitz said. "We'll see where we're at, that's a May thing."

Pedowitz's prediction echos what he previously said at the 2018 TCA summer press tour. He teased that Season 6 would probably not be the show's last, because "Jason did a remarkable job of revitalizing the show, and I hope it can go on for a long time."

"We're pretty good at giving people enough time to wrap up their shows," he assured. "Look at this year: iZombie, Crazy Ex-[Girlfriend] and Jane [the Virgin], we consciously worked with the executive producers so that they could tell the story in the right way they want to do it."

Rothenberg told E! News in 2018 that, "It's been a weird rollercoaster for me in the sense that, like I thought I had the ending and this was not it, and when we came up with [the ending of Season 5], I was like, I love this even more, and for me this could continue."

"I mean, it depends on how the story lands with the audience in Season 6... So, I don't want it to go forever, but we certainly have multiple more seasons worth of story to tell in this world."

Sounds like lucky number 7 will be on its way soon.

The 100, Season 6, Tuesday, April 30, 9/8c, The CW