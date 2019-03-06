Worth Watching: A Shot of 'Whiskey Cavalier,' Parents Weekend on 'grown-ish,' Cate Blanchett on 'Documentary Now!'

A selective critical checklist of notable Wednesday TV:

Whiskey Cavalier (10/9c, ABC): It's a scandal — or at least a remembrance of Scandal past — on the frothy international spy comedy-thriller, which sets off to Prague for the first official mission of Team Whiskey. Scandal's Bellamy Young reunites with co-star Scott Foley (as the title FBI guy), guest-starring as the widow of a shipping tycoon whose list of criminal clients is of great value to Whiskey/Will Chase (Foley) and his CIA partner Frankie (Lauren Cohan). Typically, the cynical Frankie doubts the softer-hearted Will has the stones to seduce and manipulate a grieving widow to achieve their goal. Both could end up being in for a surprise.

Roush Review: 'Whiskey Cavalier' Goes Down Smoothly if Pure Escapism Is Your Tonic of Choice There's plenty of cause for a grin in Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan's new ABC series — as long as you put your mind on hold.

grown-ish (8/7c, Freeform): Plenty of campus drama in the spring finale of the black-ish spinoff, as Anthony Anderson (Dre) and Laurence Fishburne (Pops) guest-star from the mothership. They come to CalU for Parents Weekend — much to the chagrin of Zoey (Yara Shahidi), who’s dealing with the fallout from her various academic pitfalls.

Documentary Now! (11/10c, IFC): No one can accuse this elaborate spoof of non-fiction filmmaking of lacking star power. In the latest installment, "Waiting for the Artist," Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett goes all out in her interpretation of avant-garde performance artist Izabella Barta, who's preparing for a career retrospective. (The entire episode is a parody of the 2012 documentary Marina Abramovic: The Artist Is Present.) Fred Armisen, an executive producer and frequent star of these mock docs, appears as Izabella's former lover and patron, an art-world provocateur who's due for a comeuppance.

Inside Wednesday TV: Watching The CW's Riverdale (8/7c) will be especially poignant in light of Luke Perry's sudden and tragic passing this week. In this week's episode, Archie (KJ Apa) — son of Perry's Fred — gets involved in the fate of a runaway he meets at the gym… Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York City (9/8c) is back for an 11th season, with construction company owner (and friend of Luann) joining the catty crew, who are still reeling over the death of Bethenny's boyfriend, Dennis, while welcoming back Luann from her second round of rehab… A tradition continues in the final season of FXX's You're the Worst (10/9c) as Edgar (Desmin Borges) and Lindsay (Kether Donohue) plan the most epic Sunday Funday ever.