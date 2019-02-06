Find Out Who’s Performing at the 2019 Grammy Awards (PHOTOS)

She’s taking the stage with Katy Perry, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves.

She will be joined Yolanda Adams and Andra Day in a special tribute for the late Aretha Franklin.

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards are less than a month away and The Recording Academy just announced the first group of artists who will be performing.

Among those taking the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10 are nominees Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, and Shawn Mendes, among others. The show will also feature a spotlight moment: a very special performance by Diana Ross.

The Recording Academy will honor the icon and celebrate the rich history of her greatest musical accomplishments.

The night will be hosted by Alicia Keys and broadcast live in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on CBS. Click through the gallery above for the full list of those performing.

2019 Grammy Awards, Sunday, February 10, Live, 8/7c, CBS