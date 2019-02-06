Find Out Who’s Performing at the 2019 Grammy Awards (PHOTOS)

Jessica Napoli
Untitled design-171
Getty
Q85: A Musical Celebration For Quincy Jones
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Fantasia Barrino

She will be joined Yolanda Adams and Andra Day in a special tribute for the late Aretha Franklin.

Premiere Of Netflix's
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dolly Parton

She’s taking the stage with Katy Perry, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves.

25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner

Lady Gaga

2017 American Music Awards - Show

Diana Ross

I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell - Miley Cyrus
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

Malibu Love Sesh Benefit Concert
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Brandi Carlile performs at I Am The Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Brandi Carlile

Future of Film - 2018 Tribeca Film Festival
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

H.E.R.

66th Annual BMI Country Awards - Arrivals
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Dan + Shay

Kacey Musgraves performs during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100

Kacey Musgraves

Cardi B performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 at Madison Square Garden
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Cardi B

Shawn Mendes performs onstage during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for dcp

Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello performs onstage during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

Camila Cabello

InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 - Arrivals
Getty

Janelle Monáe

2018 American Music Awards - Post Malone
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Post Malone

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards are less than a month away and The Recording Academy just announced the first group of artists who will be performing.

Among those taking the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10 are nominees Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, and Shawn Mendes, among others. The show will also feature a spotlight moment: a very special performance by Diana Ross.

The Recording Academy will honor the icon and celebrate the rich history of her greatest musical accomplishments.

Grammys 2019: The Complete List of Nominees
The night will be hosted by Alicia Keys and broadcast live in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on CBS. Click through the gallery above for the full list of those performing.

2019 Grammy Awards, Sunday, February 10, Live, 8/7c, CBS

