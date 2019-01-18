'Supergirl': First Look at Dreamer's Superhero Suit! (PHOTO)

TV's first transgender superhero is getting ready to suit up and it's the thing of dreams.

As Supergirl fans know, Nicole Maines' character Nia Nal has been slowly been developing certain sleepytime abilities, but she's not exactly excited about it. In the January 27 episode, that will begin to change.

"We're going to meet the rest of the Nals and get a better understanding of why she has been hesitant to own her powers," previews executive producer Jessica Queller of the "Blood Memory" outing. The episode finds Kara (Melissa Benoist) joining her CatCo colleague on a trip home, where it becomes clear that superpowers run in the family.

"Her mother, played by the magnificent Kate Burton, has been Dreamer," continues Queller, adding that the Nals "come from a town that is very liberal and progressive... it's been a safe haven for aliens, so that is gonna be a lovely respite from all of the intensity we have been seeing in National City."

By the end of the hour, there will be a quick peek at the costume, and in the February 17 episode, Queller promises that "we will be seeing Nia as Dreamer in all of her glory." But for those of you who are as bad as waiting as we are, here's your first look at the trans actress and advocate's new lewk.

