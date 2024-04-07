Mariska Hargitay’s Life in Photos: Family Shots With Jayne Mansfield, Peter Hermann & More

TV Guide Magazine
Comments
Mickey Hargitay and Jayne Mansfield family (L); Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay and family at Hargitay's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (R)
Steve Grantz/Wire Image; Jonathan Leibson/WireImage
Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU Special Collector’s Edition

$13.99
Buy Now

Even before she was Olivia Benson, Mariska Hargitay was part of show business.

Hargitay’s Hollywood history includes her famously beautiful mother, Jayne Mansfield — tragically killed in a car crash that the Law & Order: SVU star survived — and her father, actor Mickey Hargitay, who died in 2006 at age 80. Mickey’s final acting role was three years before his death, and it was a co-star role on SVU with his daughter.

In her own love life, Hargitay found lasting love with fellow actor and frequent SVU co-star Peter Hermann. The pair started dating in 2002, wed in August 2004, and are still going strong. Her husband and their three children have been with her every step of her career.

Here, we look back over the years of Hargitay’s family life in photos.

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Law & Order: SVU 25th Anniversary issue. For more inside scoop on the long-running NBC franchise, pick up a copy of the issue available on newsstands and for order online at LawAndOrderMagazine.com.

Mickey Hargitay and Jayne Mansfield family
Steve Grantz/Wire Image

Mariska (bottom right) is seen in this colorful family photo in the late 1960s as Mansfield celebrated her birthday on the set of the movie Single Room Furnished. The glamorous actress is holding her son Antonio, from her marriage with third husband Matt Cimber, the movie’s director, who is standing beside her. To her left is daughter Jayne Marie, from Mansfield’s marriage to her first husband, Paul Mansfield. The two boys in the group are Mariska’s brothers Miklos and Zoltan.

Jayne Mansfield with her children, Miklos, Zoltan and Mariska, Hollywood, USA, April 1967
Vittoriano Rastelli/Getty Image

Mansfield with Mariska and her siblings

Jayne Mansfield surprised even Hollywood's jaded eyes when she arrived at a recent filmtown soiree with her husband Mickey Hargitay dressed in a black silk dress with a plunging neckline that didn't stop plunging.
Getty Images

Mickey Hargitay with Mansfield

Hollywood, USA, March 1967, Actress Jayne Mansfield with her children
Vittoriano Rastelli/Getty Images

Mansfield with Mariska and her siblings. “My mother was this amazing, beautiful, glamorous sex symbol,” Mariska has said. “But people didn’t know that she played the violin and had a 160 IQ…. She was just so ahead of her time.”

1989 Beverly Hills, Ca Englebert Humperdinck's spacious house, formerly owned by Jayne Mansfield, is now selling for four million dollars.
Getty Images

Mansfield also adored the color pink, as seen on her Beverly Hills home.

Mariska Hargitay on the cover of TV Guide Magazine with infant son August, July 31-August 6, 2006
TV Guide/Courtesy Everett Collection

Hargitay and Hermann welcomed their first child, son August, in June 2006. They shared August’s first photos with the world on the July 2006 cover of TV Guide Magazine.

Mariska Hargitay and her family attend the ceremony honoring Mariska Hargitay with a Star on November 8, 2013 in Hollywood, California.
Jonathan Leibson/WireImage

Hargitay’s family celebrated her receiving a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2013.

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann sit courtside with children Amaya Hermann, Andrew Hermann and August Hermann at the New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics game at Madison Square Garden on February 24, 2018 in New York City.
James Devaney/Getty Images

Hargitay, Hermann and the kids cheered on the New York Knicks courtside at Madison Square Garden in 2018.

Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay pose with their children, August Miklos Friedrich Hermann, Andrew Nicolas Hargitay Hermann and Amaya Josephine Hermann at the 2023 Stuttering Association For The Young (SAY) Benefit Gala at The Edison Ballroom on May 22, 2023 in New York City.
Debra L Rothenberg/WireImage

Peter Hermann, son August, Hargitay, daughter Amaya and son Andrew, in 2023

Mariska Hargitay and daughter Amaya Hermann arrive for the
VALERIE MACON / AFP/Getty Images

Hargitay took Amaya to the premiere of concert movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles in October 2023.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Jayne Mansfield

Mariska Hargitay

Mickey Hargitay

Peter Hermann

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
ABC's 'General Hospital' stars Cameron Mathison as Drew Cain
1
Is Cameron Mathison Leaving ‘General Hospital’ for New Game Show Gig?
Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song, Caitlin Bassett as Addison in 'Quantum Leap' - Season 2
2
‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Cast Reacts to Surprise Cancellation, Thanks Fans for Support
Cole Brings Plenty attends the Red Nation Celebration Institute's 28th RNCI Red Nation Awards
3
‘Yellowstone’s Mo Brings Plenty Confirms Nephew Cole’s Death
Ella Purnell as Lucy in 'Fallout'
4
What Is ‘Fallout’? Everything We Know About the Video Game Adaptation
Wilson Cruz as Culber and Anthony Rapp as Stamets — 'Star Trek Discovery'
5
‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Stamets & Culber ‘Connect in a Different Way’ in Season 5