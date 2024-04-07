Alan Ritchson Reveals How Long He Plans to Do ‘Reacher’

Kaila Stang
Comments
Alan Ritchson (Jack Reacher) in 'Reacher' - Season 2, Episode 8
Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Reacher

 More

Fans of Reacher have reason to celebrate, as Alan Ritchson, the show’s leading actor, alongside Jennifer Salke, the Head of Amazon Studios, have confirmed that the action-packed series has more seasons to come.

“I owe it to the audience to explore as many of these books as my body will allow, and I owe it to the people that took a shot on me when I was a huge risk for them,” Ritchson told The Hollywood Reporter. “They have given me a real career.”

The widely popular television series is adapted from Lee Child’s extensive 28-book series. Despite only two seasons being released so far, fans can rest assured that as long as Ritchson wants to play Jack Reacher (which seemingly sounds like a long time), the show will continue to get the green light from Amazon Studios.

“He’s got movies in the works with us, series ideas. It’s not about the volume but about picking a few really special things,” explained Salke. “We’ll have Alan as long as he will play Jack Reacher. No end in sight for that, hopefully that’s for a very, very, very long time.”

The Smallville actor shared that he is “very well taken care of” at Amazon Studios, saying, “Amazon especially has really shown their commitment to our future together with our deals and what we have.”

Season 3 of Reacher is currently being filmed in Toronto and is based on Lee’s seventh novel in the series, titled Persuader. The series was renewed for Season 3 in December 2023, two weeks before Season 2 premiered. Ritchson is also starring alongside Henry Cavill in the new upcoming Guy Ritchie film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Reacher is a huge hit for Prime Video. Season 1 became one of the top five most-watched series ever on the streaming platform, and Season was Prime’s No. 1 title worldwide its debut weekend in 2023, beating out all other Prime original series and movies.

