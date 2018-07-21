'Supergirl' Season 4: Trans Actress Casting & New Characters Revealed at Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con 2018 delivered some some historic Supergirl news on Saturday.

The CW series' panel featured cast members Melissa Benoist (who had just flown in from doing Beautiful on Broadway), Chyler Leigh, Mehcad Brooks, Jesse Rath, Katie McGrath, David Harewood, and executive producers Jessica Queller, Robert Rovner, and Sarah Schechter. And during the discussion, it was revealed that the previously-announced character of Nia Nal would be played by trans actor and activist Nicole Maines.

Described as "the newest addition to the CatCo reporting team," Maines' Nia is "a soulful young transgender woman with a fierce drive to protect others" whose arc will involve "fulfilling her destiny as the superhero Dreamer."

This is the Arrrowverse's first trans character (and casting). And from the roar of the crowd in the packed Ballroom 20 when the actress joined the cast during the latter part of the panel, it's clear the fans are here for it.

Two other casting tidbits were also shared from the stage. April Parker-Jones (The Last Ship) will be coming on as Colonel Haley, "a hardline career military woman" who puts country ahead of everything else.

David Ajala (of Syfy's upcoming Nightflyers) is set to play a version of DC Comics' Black Manchester, the British leader of the very anti-heroic team of metahuman vigilantes known as The Elite.

All three join the already confirmed new series regulars Jesse Rath (the Legion of Super Heroes’ Brainiac-5) and Sam Witwer (Agent Liberty).

Supergirl, Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, October 14, 8/7c, The CW