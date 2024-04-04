Curb Your Enthusiasm is gearing up for its grand farewell on April 7, and Larry David could end the show in the funniest way possible if the finale follows in the footsteps of another one of his series.

Apart from being known for the HBO improvisational comedy, Larry David is best known for co-creating the NBC hit Seinfeld, which aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998. In that show’s divisive finale, Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander), and Kramer (Michael Richards) end up in jail.

Considering that Larry’s facing a trial for handing out water to individuals on voting lines in Georgia, he could very well end up in a similar position as his characters from Seinfeld, if he so chooses. Things aren’t looking good for fostering a strong public opinion in favor of his innocence after the penultimate episode, “Ken/Kendra,” which saw Larry become public enemy number one after he gave Bruce Springsteen Covid.

Adding insult to injury, during a chance encounter with Bruce’s rep Ken (Ian Harvie), Larry discovers they used to be Kendra, an old flame from his past. During a conversation, Larry is exposed as someone who prefers having sex on the floor to avoid cuddling. This unfavorable information is then relayed from Susie (Susie Essman) to Larry’s ex-wife Cheryl (Cheryl Hines) who chides him for his past behavior with her.

In other words, if she’s called as a witness in his trial, she’s probably not going to paint him in a good light, similar to how Jerry and crew were treated in their Seinfeld trial. And there are plenty of others from Larry’s life who wouldn’t speak highly of him if called as character witnesses. Would this be the ultimate comedic move? Put Larry in jail as he pays for his “crimes.” Perhaps in some Seinfeld fans’ eyes, he’ll be paying for the crime of that show’s less well-received finale.

But it could also be an acknowledgment from Larry David to the fans, pointing out that he knows how they feel about Seinfeld‘s ending, and is teasing them with a potential repeat scenario. Only time will tell for certain, though.

What do you think of the possibility? Let us know in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for the Curb Your Enthusiasm finale arriving April 7.

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 12 Finale, Sunday, April 7, 10/9c, HBO and Max