Oliver Stark says that if you don’t like that Buck is now bisexual on 9-1-1, don’t let the door hit you on the way out.

Many viewers were thrilled when a long-standing fan theory about Buck’s sexuality was confirmed in 9-1-1 Season 7 Episode 4 (the 100th episode), which aired on April 4 on ABC. While Stark says the fan reaction to the reveal has been overwhelmingly positive, he has been getting some hateful comments from viewers who disapprove of this new development in his character’s sexuality.

“Humbled and overwhelmed by the positive reaction to Buck’s storyline,” Stark wrote on Instagram on Saturday, April 6. “I’ve read so many messages and I couldn’t be prouder.”

“If you are one of the smaller group of people commenting on my posts about how this has ruined the show, I would like you to know that I truly don’t care,” Stark continued, not mincing words. “This is a show about love and inclusion. It’s featured queer relationships from the very beginning, including a beautiful Black lesbian marriage played out by two of the best actresses I’ve ever watched.”

Stark tells this small group of people spewing hatred onto the show that they are welcome to stop watching.

“If one other character finding a new facet to his sexuality and [realizing] his bisexuality is your deal breaker — I fear you’ve missed the entire point of the show,” he said. “You are not required to announce your departure.”

Fans have theorized that Buck is bisexual for most of the show’s run. It only took four episodes on ABC to do what the series couldn’t do on FOX for six seasons. While Buck shared his first kiss with a man with Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.), fans having long been hoping that Buck and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) will get together.

