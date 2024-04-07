Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our FBI: Most Wanted Newsletter:

Uh-oh, tensions are running high at home for Nina (Shantel VanSanten) and Scola (FBI‘s John Boyd, crossing over) in the April 9 episode of FBI: Most Wanted, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek that has us hating how they leave things.

The two bump heads over parenting styles in “Supply Chain,” and it all begins when Scola can’t find his shoes when he’s trying to leave for work. “Does Dougie really need all of this stuff?” he asks. “Don’t be dramatic. I just rearranged,” she tells him.

The closet in their baby’s room is full, and Scola thinks Nina is “going a little overboard with him.” She disagrees. “We have every baby accessory known to man. We have stockpiles of food, diapers everywhere,” he points out. “I like to be prepared in case of an emergency,” she says. “But what is the emergency? End of times?” he wonders. “Look, we have a laminated feeding chart in every single room. These are color-coded.” As he sees it, it’s a sign: “You’re like obsessed with being some kind of perfect mother. This is taking over our life.”

what Scola says that bothers Nina and how they leave off the conversation.

Ahead of the premiere, VanSanten told us, “This season for each agent, we’re really seeing into their personal lives and we definitely get a chance to see into Nina’s personal life. And I think the whole excitement between the shows was to have two people that you could have mini crossovers. Obviously, the big crossovers are so much fun for all of us, but just being able to do even little mini ones where we get to see and have a little preview into their lives is something that’s really wonderful to see kind of the evolution of them because of where they started. It is miles and miles and miles different now. And I think it’s really important to show real life and to show two working parents and the challenges behind it and the village it takes to help raise a family.” We’re certainly seeing that here.

Also in “Supply Chain,” a drug deal between two teens is interrupted when a middle-aged woman abducts them at gunpoint, sending the Fugitive Task Force on the hunt to rescue them.

FBI: Most Wanted, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS