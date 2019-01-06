Golden Globes 2019: The Complete List of Winners

The 2019 awards season is officially underway, as the 76th Golden Globe Awards are here!

On Sunday, January 6, NBC is airing the annual awards show honoring the best and brightest of the last year from the big and small screen. When it comes to TV, longtime favorites like Outlander's Caitriona Balfe and The Americans as well as newbies like Homecoming and Sharp Objects are all up for trophies. And heading up Hollywood's biggest party are co-hosts Sandra Oh (also a nominee for Killing Eve) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andy Samberg.

Follow along with us as we update the winners live. All of the nominees are listed below, and as the gobes are given, we will note who won. Stay tuned!

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method — WINNER

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Sasha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Mirai

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Richard Madden, Bodyguard — WINNER

Billy Porter, Pose

Stephen James, Homecoming

Best Television Series — Drama

The Americans — WINNER

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal — WINNER

Henry Winkler, Barry

Kieren Culkin, Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora — WINNER

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

A Quiet Place

Isle of Dogs

Black Panther

First Man — WINNER

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

"All the Stars," Black Panter

"Girl in the Movies," Dumplin

"Requiem for a Private War," A Private War

"Revelation," Boy Erased

"Shallow," A Star Is Born — WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk — WINNER

Claire Foy, First Man

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve — WINNER

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book — WINNER

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

The Favourite

Green Book — WINNER

Vice

If Beale Street Could Talk

Roma

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects — WINNER

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice — WINNER

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Girl (Belgium)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico) — WINNER

Shoplifters (Japan)

Capernaum

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — WINNER

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Kominsky Method — WINNER

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — WINNER

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

The Alienist

A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite — WINNER

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book — WINNER

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Glenn Close, The Wife — WINNER

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Motion Picture — Drama

A Star Is Born

If Beale Street Could Talk

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody