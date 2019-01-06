Golden Globes 2019: The Complete List of Winners
The 2019 awards season is officially underway, as the 76th Golden Globe Awards are here!
On Sunday, January 6, NBC is airing the annual awards show honoring the best and brightest of the last year from the big and small screen. When it comes to TV, longtime favorites like Outlander's Caitriona Balfe and The Americans as well as newbies like Homecoming and Sharp Objects are all up for trophies. And heading up Hollywood's biggest party are co-hosts Sandra Oh (also a nominee for Killing Eve) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andy Samberg.
Follow along with us as we update the winners live. All of the nominees are listed below, and as the gobes are given, we will note who won. Stay tuned!
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method — WINNER
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Sasha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Mirai
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Richard Madden, Bodyguard — WINNER
Billy Porter, Pose
Stephen James, Homecoming
Best Television Series — Drama
The Americans — WINNER
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal — WINNER
Henry Winkler, Barry
Kieren Culkin, Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora — WINNER
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
A Quiet Place
Isle of Dogs
Black Panther
First Man — WINNER
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
"All the Stars," Black Panter
"Girl in the Movies," Dumplin
"Requiem for a Private War," A Private War
"Revelation," Boy Erased
"Shallow," A Star Is Born — WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk — WINNER
Claire Foy, First Man
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve — WINNER
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book — WINNER
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
The Favourite
Green Book — WINNER
Vice
If Beale Street Could Talk
Roma
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects — WINNER
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice — WINNER
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
Girl (Belgium)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico) — WINNER
Shoplifters (Japan)
Capernaum
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — WINNER
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Best Director — Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Kominsky Method — WINNER
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — WINNER
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
The Alienist
A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite — WINNER
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book — WINNER
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Glenn Close, The Wife — WINNER
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Best Motion Picture — Drama
A Star Is Born
If Beale Street Could Talk
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody