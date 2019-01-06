Golden Globes 2019: Moments That Had People Talking (VIDEO)
The Golden Globes 2019 were filled with buzz-worthy moments, from hilarious interactions to surprising wins and everything in between.
Even before heading into the International Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, some of the evening's buzziest moments were happening on the carpet. And as Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh took to the stage for their hosting duties, the stars were ready to provide audiences with plenty of entertainment and we're taking a look back at some of the most memorable moments.
Catch the roundup below.
E! Calls Jameela Jamil by the Wrong Name
TAHANI FOUND DEAD. #GoldenGlobes #TheGoodPlace https://t.co/c2B9qBRfbF
— The Good Place (@nbcthegoodplace) January 7, 2019
Jim Carrey Is Exiled to the TV Seating Section
Confusion Over Anthony Scaramucci's Attendance
Anthony Scaramucci is here at the #GoldenGlobes. Not sure why. pic.twitter.com/HKHzsVotRz
— Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) January 6, 2019
The Audience Doesn't Want Flu Shots
Carol Burnett's Acceptance Speech
Michelle Yeoh Wears Her Crazy Rich Asians Ring
Michelle Yeoh deep in emerald. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/kOLAaEXqyd
— Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) January 6, 2019