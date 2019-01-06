Golden Globes 2019: Moments That Had People Talking (VIDEO)

The Golden Globes 2019 were filled with buzz-worthy moments, from hilarious interactions to surprising wins and everything in between.

Even before heading into the International Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, some of the evening's buzziest moments were happening on the carpet. And as Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh took to the stage for their hosting duties, the stars were ready to provide audiences with plenty of entertainment and we're taking a look back at some of the most memorable moments.

Catch the roundup below.

E! Calls Jameela Jamil by the Wrong Name

Jim Carrey Is Exiled to the TV Seating Section

Confusion Over Anthony Scaramucci's Attendance

Anthony Scaramucci is here at the #GoldenGlobes. Not sure why. pic.twitter.com/HKHzsVotRz — Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) January 6, 2019

The Audience Doesn't Want Flu Shots





Carol Burnett's Acceptance Speech

Michelle Yeoh Wears Her Crazy Rich Asians Ring

Regina King Vows to Work on Productions Employing 50% Percent Women

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph Spoof the Emmys 2018 Proposal

Jeff Bridges Receives the Cecil B. DeMille Award

Dick Van Dyke Joins Emily Blunt to Present Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close Gets a Standing Ovation