Golden Globes 2019: How Was Sandra Oh & Andy Samberg's Opening Monologue? (POLL)

The 2019 Golden Globes has commenced and this year's show is hosted by actors Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

The pair first gained recognition after they presented together at the 2018 Emmys and Oh's appearance marks the first time a woman of Asian decent has emceed the evening.

The two stayed cleared of political digs (as they promised in prior interviews) and even treaded lightly when taking cracks at Hollywood's elite.

Their monologue proved Oh and Samberg are two of the nicest people in Tinseltown and here are their best jokes from the opening moments:

— "One lucky audience member will host the Oscars." -Samberg

— "You know what race of people that gets under my skin? The Hollywood marathon. They're the worst race of people." -Samberg

— "There could be 100 people in the room & 99 don't believe you, & you just need one to believe in you and that was Bradley Cooper." - Oh poking fun at Lady Gaga

Sandra Oh: There can be a 100 people in the room, and 99 don’t believe in you, and you just need ONE... Lady Gaga: IT’S TRUE! 😂 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/B6w69ZQADn — Lady Gaga News 🌟 (@TomyKMonster) January 7, 2019

— Samberg calling out Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan for being sexy: "More like Michael B. Buff AF. You a snack, Michael!"

— Oh threw shade at the movies Ghost in a Shell and Aloha for white-washing their leading roles (and Emma Stone responded!)

Emma Stone yelling I'M SO SORRY to Sandra Oh after 'Aloha' joke is everything i needed tonight, thanks #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Wu44QiYFH7 — emma stone daily (@dailyemmastone) January 7, 2019

— “Crazy Rich Asians made $200 million. Said Asian moms everywhere [makes unimpressed face]...cut to my mom!” - Oh

— Samberg wishing Jeff Bridges was his dad

— Versace star "Darren Criss of Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse is here" - Samberg

“Darren Criss of Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse is here.“ pic.twitter.com/Rdt1wqXsJk — Darren Criss Army (@DarrenArmy) January 7, 2019

— Oh and Samberg then kicked Kidding star Jim Carrey out of the “film section” of the audience and made him move towards the back of the ballroom where the other TV actors were located.

When Jim Carrey gets kicked out of the movie section at the #GoldenGlobes... pic.twitter.com/XkUm5giqfK — Access (@accessonline) January 7, 2019

— Oh had a serious moment at the end of her speech about representation on screen: "I said 'yes' to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here and look out onto this audience and witness this moment of change. I’m not fooling myself. Next year could be different and probably will be. But right now, this moment is real."

"Right now, this moment is real. Trust me, it is real. Because I see you. I see you. All of these faces of change. And now, so will everyone else." - @IamSandraOh #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/QUeZsb8MXa — UPROXX (@UPROXX) January 7, 2019

