The 5 Biggest New TV Series Premieres of 2018
Hundreds of new shows hit the airwaves every year, but some make bigger impacts than others.
Data services company Parrot Analytics exclusively provided TV Insider with a list of the five new shows of 2018 with the highest peak U.S. demand — i.e. audience desire, interaction, and viewership. In other words, these are the biggest new series premieres of the year.
We’re counting down the list below and sharing some first impressions from viewers. Drumroll, please…
5. Roseanne
Before Roseanne Barr’s Twitter scandal and the Conners reboot, this sitcom returned to air in March after more than 20 years, drawing a gangbuster 18.44 million viewers. “Day late & a dollar short, but I just caught the first episode of Roseanne on Hulu & oh my gosh, I'm so in,” tweeted one fan.
4. The Haunting of Hill House
Generational trauma fueled the frights of this Netflix horror series, a modern-day reinterpretation of the novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson. “Okay I’m a horror wuss but The Haunting of Hill House is verrrrrry good,” a Twitter user wrote on the day of the show’s October premiere. “It’s like if Parenthood could give you regular full body chills.”
3. Cobra Kai
YouTube Premium scored a hit with this comedy-drama continuation of the Karate Kid film series, featuring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their parts as Daniel and Johnny, respectively. “If anyone needs me, I'll be watching Cobra Kai for the rest of my life,” one fan tweeted when the show debuted this May.
2. Mayans M.C.
The world of Sons of Anarchy expanded to the Mexican border with this crime drama, which focuses on the Sons’ former rivals, the Mayans Motorcycle Club. “Mayans M.C. is dope AF!” one convert tweeted on the night of the series premiere this September. “Excited for the rest of this season.”
1. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Forget the happy-go-lucky Melissa Joan Hart show: This new adaptation of the comic book series of the same name, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, with Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka in the title role, forges a darker path than its ABC “TGIF” predecessor. “I stan the trans and gay representation and how it’s all about feminism and women being powerful bad bitches PLUS THE WITCHY S**T,” raved a Twitter user once the show premiered in October.
