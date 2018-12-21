First Look: Rotten Tomatoes' Certified Fresh TV for 2018

And you thought only fruit and veggies, could be certified fresh — think again!

Rotten Tomatoes has released their complete list of TV shows that were Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes in 2018, and we have your exclusive first look! To be "Certified Fresh," the series over the year had to have a steady Tomatometer of 75% or higher after a set amount of reviews (20 for TV shows), including five reviews from Top Critics.

Out of the dozens of shows that made the list only 12 have perfect 100% scores. They include: Big Mouth, America to Me, Cobra Kai, Dear White People, High Maintenance, Making It, One Day at a Time, Random Acts of Flyness, The Bold Type, The Good Place, Ugly Delicious, and Vida.

Below, check out the comprehensive list of 2018's Certified Fresh TV Shows (in alphabetical order), along with their Tomatometer:

A Very English Scandal, Miniseries, 96%

All American, Season 1, 91%

America to Me, Season 1, 100%

American Crime Story, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, 88%

American Vandal, Season 2, 98%

Atlanta, Robbin' Season, 98%

Barry, Season 1, 99%

Better Call Saul, Season 4, 99%

Big Mouth, Season 2, 100%

Billions, Season 3, 93%

Black Lightning, Season 1, 96%

Bobby Kennedy for President, Season 1, 95%

Bodyguard, Series 1, 95%

BoJack Horseman, Season 5, 97%

Castle Rock, Season 1, 86%

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Season 1, 90%

Citizen Rose, Season 1, 85%

Cobra Kai, Season 1, 100%

Dear White People, Season 2, 100%

Dietland, Season 1, 83%

Doctor Who, Season 11, 94%

Escape at Dannemora, Season 1, 90%

Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist, Season 1, 80%

Fear the Walking Dead, Season 4, 93%

Flint Town, Season 1, 95%

Forever, Season 1, 94%

GLOW, Season 2, 99%

grown-ish, Season 1, 93%

High Maintenance, Season 2, 100%

Homecoming, Season 1, 98%

Howards End, Miniseries, 90%

Insecure, Season 3, 93%

Kidding, Season 1, 75%

Killing Eve, Season 1, 96%

Legion, Season 2, 90%

Lodge 49, Season 1, 85%

Making It, Season 1, 100%

Maniac, Miniseries, 82%

Marvel's Cloak & Dagger, Season 1, 89%

Marvel's Daredevil, Season 3, 96%

Marvel's Jessica Jones, Season 2, 83%

Marvel's Luke Cage, Season 2, 83%

Mosaic, Season 1, 80%

My Brilliant Friend, Miniseries, 94%

Narcos: Mexico, Season 1, 86%

On My Block, Season 1, 95%

One Day at a Time, Season 2, 100%

Orange Is the New Black, Season 6, 82%

Ordeal by Innocence, Miniseries, 92%

Outlander, Season 4, 92%

Patrick Melrose, Miniseries, 89%

Picnic at Hanging Rock, Miniseries, 80%

Pose, Season 1, 97%

Queer Eye, Season 1, 97%

Queer Eye, Season 2, 91%

Random Acts of Flyness, Season 1, 100%

Riverdale, Season 3, 87%

Sacred Games, Season 1, 90%

Safe, Season 1, 77%

Sally4Ever, Season 1, 96%

Seven Seconds, Season 1, 77%

Sharp Objects, Miniseries, 92%

Silicon Valley, Season 5, 89%

Sorry for Your Loss, Season 1, 93%

Succession, Season 1, 87%

Supergirl, Season 4, 90%

The Affair, Season 4, 91%

The Americans, Season 6, 99%

The Bisexual, Season 1, 92%

The Bold Type, Season 2, 100%

The Chi, Season 1, 86%

The Conners, Season 1, 92%

The Deuce, Season 2, 99%

The End of the F***ing World, Series 1, 98%

The Flash, Season 5, 93%

The Fourth Estate, Season 1, 78%

The Good Fight, Season 2, 96%

The Good Place, Season 3, 100%

The Handmaid's Tale, Season 2, 91%

The Haunting of Hill House, Season 1, 92%

The Innocents, Season 1, 86%

The Kominsky Method, Season 1, 79%

The Last O.G., Season 1, 82%

The Little Drummer Girl, Miniseries, 89%

The Looming Tower, Miniseries, 94%

The Man in the High Castle, Season 3, 86%

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 2, 91%

The Rain, Season 1, 81%

The Sinner, Season 2, 97%

The Terror, Season 1, 93%

The Walking Dead, Season 9, 81%

This Is Us, Season 3, 94%

Titans, Season 1, 84%

Trust, Season 1, 80%

Ugly Delicious, Season 1, 100%

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Season 4, 95%

UnReal, Season 3, 95%

Vida, Season 1, 100%

Wanderlust, Season 1, 76%

Westworld, Season 2, 86%

Wild Wild Country, Season 1, 98%

You, Season 1, 90%