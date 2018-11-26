Cyber Monday: Hulu, Starz, Roku, Fire TV & More Streaming Deals

It's Cyber Monday, which means there are tons of amazing deals for the most passionate of TV streamers, as well as opportunities to entice even the biggest of skeptics. We break down some of those great deals that TV junkies definitely won't want to miss out on.

Hulu's 99¢ Deal

Available for today only, the popular streaming service is offering prospective subscribers the opportunity to opt into a limited commercials deal for the low price of 99¢/month for a whole year. After 12 months, the plan returns to its normal price of $7.99/month. This means for less than $12 viewers can catch fan favorite originals such as The Handmaid's Tale or newbie Castle Rock as well as a slew of network series like This Is Us, black-ish, and more. If you don't want to miss out, more information can be found here.

STARZ App's Holiday Offer

For those who have yet to dip their toes into shows like Power, Outlander, Vida, Counterpart and more, now is the perfect time. The premium cable service is giving incoming subscribers a 7-day free trial with a $5/month deal for 3 months following the free trial. There is a longer period of availability on this offer as it extends through December 31 of this year. To learn more, click here.

CBS All Access Offers a Free Month

Available until today only, CBS All Access is allowing viewers to sign up for the streaming service free of charge for one month with the promo code STREAMFREE. Gain access to original series like The Good Fight, Star Trek: Discovery, Tell Me a Story and more. Don't miss out on the great deal. Learn more here.

Showtime's 30-Day Free Trial

Want to check out Showtime's newest series Escape at Dannemora? Or are you itching to binge their longest lasting series Shameless? Either way, you can do both with a 30-day free trial through Living Social right now. Usually the service provides a 7-day free trial, so this is a much bigger deal than their everyday offer.

PlayStation Vue's 1-Month Discount

PlayStation owners should take note of the deal available through today only, as new PlayStation Vue subscribers are eligible for live streaming at a lowered rate of $24.99/month for one month. After that time, the rate returns to $49.99/month, making this an enticing offer. Learn more here about the deal, which includes many popular channels such as AMC and more.

Roku Stick

Typically priced at $49.99, Cyber Monday finds the helpful device at the low total of $29.99. The streaming stick is portable and allows you to access over a thousand channels. The Roku Channel lets you stream hit movies, popular shows, live news, sports and more with no subscriptions or fees. Plenty of other streaming services are available through the device with subscriptions including Netflix, Prime Video, and premium cable like HBO Now and Showtime. This technology essentially puts all of your streaming services together for use at the touch of a button. Learn more about it here.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick

With multiple deals and offers on the streaming friendly TV companion, the Fire TV Stick allows viewers the chance to view thousands of titles, access music and more from their TV. One of the best deals is the Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot (2nd Gen) Bundle which includes an Alexa Voice remote for the reduced price of $39.98 compared to $79.99. But there's plenty of other options, so make sure to check them out here.