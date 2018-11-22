'Jingle Belle' Star Tatyana Ali Says Music Makes This Lifetime Movie Stand Out (VIDEO)
Tatyana Ali's new Lifetime movie, Jingle Belle, is the actress/musician's dream project because she gets to combine her two loves.
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum plays Isabelle, a jingle writer in New York City who loses her writing mojo, spurring her to head home for the holidays.
"It's the music," Ali said in an interview about what makes this Christmas flick stand out against the rest. "There are two original songs."
Check out the rest of the interview below:
Jingle Belle, Movie Premiere, Sunday, Nov. 25, 8/7c, Lifetime