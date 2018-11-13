'The Big Bang Theory' Cast Reveals Plans for After the Show

The cast of the long-running CBS series The Big Bang Theory is in the process of filming their final batch of episodes.

Come Spring 2019, the actors and crew will be saying goodbye to the characters they and fans have grown to love over the past 12 seasons. It's going to be emotional, but that doesn't mean the stars haven't been planning their next steps post-TBBT.

Cuoco admitted to Entertainment Tonight that her future holds "a lot of horses, apparently a lot of pigs, a lot of bunnies. And being home with my husband. I'm excited about that."

"My production company [has] a lot of projects on the horizon, so I'm very excited to put on my producer hat and kind of go down that path," she added. One of those projects is the rights to best-selling book, The Flight Attendant.

She's also executive producing and voicing of the titular character in DC Universe's upcoming animated series, Harley Quinn.

Sheldon Cooper is hanging up his geeky, graphic shirts for a role in the upcoming Ted Bundy thriller Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. He is going to keep executive-producing and voicing TBBT's spinoff series, Young Sheldon.

Deadline reports that Parsons is also developing a new gay-themed comedy series, The Inn Crowd, under his production company, That’s Wonderful Productions. He also reportedly will star in and produce The Legend of Georgia McBride and the movie adaptation of the book, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.

Johnny Galecki

The actor is returning to The Conners as David Healy.

Kunal Nayyar

The star has a few projects in the works: a family movie titled Think Like a Dog, the animated adventure-comedy Trolls World Tour, and a drama, Sweetness in the Belly.

Melissa Rauch

She's working on a new comedy, Ode to Joy, and a political drama, The Laundromat.

Mayim Bialik

Next, the actress is lending her voice to the upcoming comedy/sci-fi movie The Inspector Chronicles.

