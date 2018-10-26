Highest-Paid TV Actresses 2018: Where Does Your Favorite Fall on the List?

Meaghan Darwish
forbes-actresses
Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. , Bill Inoshita/CBS & Scott Gries/NBC
108983_0089b
Bill Inoshita/CBS

10. Pauley Perrette

NCIS

$8.5 Million

HOMELAND_711_1630.R
Kata Vermes/SHOWTIME

9. Claire Danes

Homeland

$9 Million

KERRY WASHINGTON
ABC/Richard Cartwright

8. Kerry Washington

Scandal

$11 Million

The Big Bang Theory - Melissa Rauch
Bill Inoshita/CBS

7. Melissa Rauch

The Big Bang Theory

$12 Million

112448_0134b
Bill Inoshita/CBS

6. Mayim Bialik

The Big Bang Theory

$12 Million

JULIE BOWEN
ABC/Tony Rivetti

5. Julie Bowen

Modern Family

$12.5 Million

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - Season 19
Scott Gries/NBC

4. Mariska Hargitay

Law & Order: SVU

$13 Million

ELLEN POMPEO
ABC/Mitch Haaseth

3. Ellen Pompeo

Grey’s Anatomy

$23.5 Million

The Big Bang Theory - Kaley Cuoco as Penny
Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

2. Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory

$24.5 Million

SOFIA VERGARA
ABC/Tony Rivetti

1. Sofia Vergara

Modern Family

$42. 5 Million

Forbes recently released its annual list for the highest-paid TV actors and actresses of 2018, and though a number of familiar faces were back, there were a few new additions in the pack.

The top spot on the list once again goes to Modern Family‘s Sofia Vergara, whose paycheck far exceeds that of second place finisher Kaley Cuoco of The Big Bang Theory fame.

Of course, these stars’ earnings aren’t merely from their show salaries — Forbes combines those with their endorsements and other lucrative promotional deals. Also, it should be noted that these estimates were gathered from information between June 2017 and June 2018.

So how much are they making? See for yourself in the gallery above, which includes the Top 10 highest-paid TV actresses in ascending order from 10 to 1.

