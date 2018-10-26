Highest-Paid TV Actresses 2018: Where Does Your Favorite Fall on the List?

Forbes recently released its annual list for the highest-paid TV actors and actresses of 2018, and though a number of familiar faces were back, there were a few new additions in the pack.

The top spot on the list once again goes to Modern Family‘s Sofia Vergara, whose paycheck far exceeds that of second place finisher Kaley Cuoco of The Big Bang Theory fame.

Of course, these stars’ earnings aren’t merely from their show salaries — Forbes combines those with their endorsements and other lucrative promotional deals. Also, it should be noted that these estimates were gathered from information between June 2017 and June 2018.

So how much are they making? See for yourself in the gallery above, which includes the Top 10 highest-paid TV actresses in ascending order from 10 to 1.