The previously-announced Max-based spinoff for The Big Bang Theory is officially underway as cast members have been unveiled.

Fans of the original CBS comedy will be pleased that among these cast members are familiar faces from the franchise. As the untitled project continues to take shape, we’re rounding up everything we know about the series so far, below. Stay tuned for additional updates as they’re announced.

Who Will Star in The Big Bang Theory Spinoff?

According to Variety, the Big Bang Theory‘s Brian Posehn, Lauren Lapkus, and Kevin Sussman will all star in the new series which was originally announced back in April 2023. They’ll all reprise their roles from the original series with Posehn returning as Caltech professor Bert Kibbler, Sussman as The Comic Center of Pasadena owner Stuart Bloom, and Lapkus as his coworker and girlfriend Denise.

Sussman’s Stuart appeared in most episodes of the original series as he arrived in Season 2 of The Big Bang Theory and returned for dozens of episodes throughout the rest of the show’s run. Meanwhile, Posehn’s Kibbler had a 15-episode run, popping up occasionally between Season 6 and the final season. Lapkus’ Denise first appeared in Season 11 and recurred on and off throughout the 12th and final season.

What Will The Big Bang Theory Spinoff Be About?

No loglines or details about the plot have been revealed at this time, but perhaps Stuart’s big role as the owner of a frequented location on the original show could play into it, but that’s merely speculation.

Has The Big Bang Theory Spinoff Been Greenlit?

The new show hasn’t technically been ordered to series as it remains in the development stage, but stay tuned for any pertinent updates as the project takes shape. If the show gets picked up, it would be the fourth Big Bang title from the franchise following the flagship, Young Sheldon, and CBS’s forthcoming Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Who Makes The Big Bang Theory Spinoff?

Chuck Lorre, who created The Big Bang Theory is attached as an executive producer for the series under his Chuck Lorre Productions banner. The big-time producer has an overall deal with the show’s studio, Warner Bros. Television.