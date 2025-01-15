The Big Bang Theory fans are anxiously waiting for more information about the show’s untiled spinoff, and Mayim Bialik had an update to share that may disappoint some potential viewers.

“I haven’t been contacted [to appear on it],” the actress told Us Weekly. “I’ve seen what’s been announced and I think that’s where a lot of people’s knowledge of it is right [now]. Me being one of them.”

In April 2023, it was announced that a new Big Bang Theory spinoff was in development at Max. The show’s plot details have not been revealed, but the potential show will star Brian Posehn, Lauren Lapkus, and Kevin Sussman. The actors will be reprising their roles as Bert Kibbler, Denise, and Stuart Bloom, respectively. Chuck Lorre, who co-created the original series, is executing producing the spinoff, which has not been greenlit yet.

Although Bialik has not been asked to star on the new project yet, she said she would be “flattered” if she was contacted to do so. “I love being known as that character,” she gushed. “I love what it means to people. So, for me, it would be a thrill to be part of it in any way.” The former Jeopardy! host played Amy Fowler on the series from 2010 until 2019.

Bialik previously guest-starred on an episode of the prequel series Young Sheldon, which she said was a “really, really fun experience.” She also admitted that she still “feels very connected” to the Big Bang Theory world. Young Sheldon had its own spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, premiere in 2024.

The original Big Bang Theory ran for 12 total seasons, while Young Sheldon had a seven-season run that ended in May 2024. Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has been given a full-season run on CBS, but has not been confirmed for a Season 2 yet.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Returns Thursday, January 30, 8/7c, CBS