'Shawdowhunters,' 'Riverdale' & Kardashians Win Big at People's Choice Awards 2018
On Sunday, November 11, the 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards celebrated the best in pop culture including top TV shows, major movies, and chart-topping musicians.
The show took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and what makes this night extra special is that the categories are voted on completely by the fans.
Shadowhunters took home the trophy for top show of 2018, while Riverdale won best drama, and Orange Is the New Black nabbed best comedy. In addition, Melissa McCarthy took home the first-ever People’s Icon Award and Victoria Beckham was honored with the first-ever Fashion Icon Award.
Meanwhile, performances of the night included a show opener by Nicki Minaj, a touching tribute by John Legend to honor The People’s Champion award recipient Bryan Stevenson, and Rita Ora, who performed a song from her upcoming album Phoenix.
Check out the nominees and winners list below:
Show of 2018
This Is Us
Grey’s Anatomy
The Big Bang Theory
13 Reasons Why
WINNER: Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Drama Show of 2018
This Is Us
Grey’s Anatomy
13 Reasons Why
WINNER: Riverdale
The Handmaid’s Tale
Comedy Show of 2018
The Big Bang Theory
Modern Family
Black-ish
WINNNER: Orange Is the New Black
The Good Place
Revival Show of 2018
American Idol
One Day at a Time
Queer Eye
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
WINNER: Dynasty
Reality Show of 2018
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Queer Eye
WINNER: Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Chrisley Knows Best
Vanderpump Rules
Competition Show of 2018
WINNER: The Voice
Ellen’s Game of Games
Big Brother
RuPaul’s Drag Race
America’s Got Talent
Reality TV Star of 2018
WINNER: Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper
Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Nikki Bella, Total Bellas
Bingeworthy Show of 2018
Outlander
Queer Eye
WINNER: Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
13 Reasons Why
Shameless
Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2018
Supernatural
The Originals
The Expanse
WINNER: Wynonna Earp
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Male TV Star of 2018
Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Justin Chambers, Grey’s Anatomy
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
WINNER: Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Female TV Star of 2018
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
WINNER: Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Drama TV Star of 2018
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
WINNER: Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
KJ Apa, Riverdale
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Comedy TV Star of 2018
WINNER: Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Sofía Vergara, Modern Family
Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet
Daytime Talk Show of 2018
WINNER: The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Steve
Live With Kelly and Ryan
The Real
Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith
Nighttime Talk Show of 2018
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show With James Corden
WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Male Movie Star of 2018
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War
WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon
Female Movie Star of 2018
WINNER: Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War
Sandra Bullock, Ocean’s 8
Anne Hathaway, Ocean’s 8
Lily James, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Drama Movie Star of 2018
John Krasinski, A Quiet Place
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow
Chris Hemsworth, 12 Strong
WINNER: Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed
Comedy Movie Star of 2018
WINNER: Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party
John Cena, Blockers
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon
Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Mila Kunis, The Spy Who Dumped Me
Action Movie Star of 2018
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity Wars
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
WINNER: Danai Gurira, Black Panther
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Movie of 2018
Black Panther
WINNER: Avengers: Infinity War
Incredibles 2
Fifty Shades Freed
A Quiet Place
Comedy Movie of 2018
Love, Simon
Blockers
WINNER: The Spy Who Dumped Me
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Crazy Rich Asians
Action Movie of 2018
Black Panther
WINNER: Avengers: Infinity War
Deadpool 2
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Ocean’s 8
Drama Movie of 2018
WINNER: Fifty Shades Freed
12 Strong
Red Sparrow
Midnight Sun
A Quiet Place
Family Movie of 2018
WINNER: Incredibles 2
A Wrinkle in Time
Hotel Transylvania 3
I Can Only Imagine
Christopher Robin
Male Artist of 2018
Drake
Keith Urban
Ed Sheeran
WINNER: Shawn Mendes
Bruno Mars
Female Artist of 2018
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
WINNER: Nicki Minaj
Make way for hiphop royalty 👑 @nickiminaj #PCAs pic.twitter.com/8VJ12e7INF
— People's Choice (@peopleschoice) November 12, 2018
Group of 2018
Twenty One Pilots
Panic! At the Disco
5 Seconds of Summer
WINNER: BTS
Super Junior
Album of 2018
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Camila Cabello, Camila
Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
Ariana Grande, Sweetener
WINNER: Nicki Minaj, Queen
Song of 2018
Ariana Grande, “No Tears Left to Cry”
Shawn Mendes, “In My Blood”
Selena Gomez, “Back to You”
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
WINNER: BTS, “Idol”
Country Artist of 2018
Thomas Rhett
Luke Bryan
Carrie Underwood
WINNER: Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Latin Artist of 2018
Becky G
WINNER: CNCO
J Balvin
Bad Bunny
Shakira
Music Video of 2018
Selena Gomez, “Back to You”
Ariana Grande, “No Tears Left to Cry”
Childish Gambino, “This Is America”
Camila Cabello, “Never Be the Same”
WINNER: BTS, “Idol”
Concert Tour of 2018
Beyoncé & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour
WINNER: Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour
Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour
Katy Perry, Witness Tour
Super Junior, Super Show 7
Congratulations @taylorswift13 for winning The E! People's Choice Award for #TheConcertTour of 2018! Check out her exclusive thank you to all the fans: #PCAs pic.twitter.com/vl3bKPeFe3
— People's Choice (@peopleschoice) November 12, 2018
Beauty Influencer of 2018
NIKKIETUTORIALS
Bretman Rock
Brooklyn and Bailey
Jackie Aina
WINNER: James Charles
Social Star of 2018
WINNER: Shane Dawson
Jenna Marbles
Amanda Cerny
The Dolan Twins
Lele Pons
Social Celebrity of 2018
Ellen DeGeneres
Chrissy Teigen
WINNER: BTS
Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez
Animal Star of 2018
Lil Bub
WINNER: Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund
Gone to the Snow Dogs
Cole & Marmalade
April the Giraffe
Comedy Act of 2018
WINNER: Kevin Hart
Tiffany Haddish
Ali Wong
Marlon Wayans
Amy Schumer
Style Star of 2018
Zendaya
Blake Lively
Emma Watson
Beyoncé
WINNER: Harry Styles
Game Changer of 2018
Colin Kaepernick
WINNER: Serena Williams
Cristiano Ronaldo
Aly Raisman
Nia Jax
Pop Podcast of 2018
“Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith”
WINNER: “Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad”
“Anna Faris Is Unqualified”
“LADYGANG”
“Chicks in the Office”