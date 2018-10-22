All the New Fall 2018 TV Series Picked Up For Full Seasons So Far
The start of fall brought on a whole new set of network TV shows.
The big five — ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, The CW — have been debuting new series for the past few weeks and some are quickly gaining viewership and popularity. For example, Manifest is NBC's latest breakout hit and just received a 16-episode freshman season order.
'Murphy Brown': Bette Midler, Peter Gallagher, Brooke Shields & More to Guest Star
John Larroquette and Katie Couric are also set to appear on the CBS series.
On CBS, The Neighborhood premiered to 8.1 million live and same day viewers while the network's rebooted Magnum P.I. averages more than 9 million viewers per week (so far), and both have gotten full season pickups.
Meanwhile for ABC, new comedy series Single Parents is in the clear. Plus, its firefighter drama Station 19 and Fox's medical drama, The Resident, have both earned extended second seasons.
Check out the full list of new shows picked up for a full season below, and scroll down to the bottom for those still awaiting pick-up:
NBC
New Amsterdam (22 episodes)
Manifest (16 episodes)
ABC
Single Parents (22 episodes)
Station 19 (22 episodes)
Canceled TV Shows 2018: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
Plus, 'Orange Is the New Black' is coming to an end and more.
FOX
The Cool Kids (22 episodes)
The Resident (22 episodes)
CBS
God Friended Me
The Neighborhood
Magnum P.I.
FBI (22 episodes)
How 'Charmed' & Other TV Reboots, Spinoffs & Adaptations Stack Up to the Originals (PHOTOS)
What goes around truly does come around in the TV world.
New series still waiting for pick-up:
Happy Together, CBS
A Million Little Things, ABC
I Feel Bad, NBC
All American, The CW
Charmed, The CW
The Conners, ABC
The Rookie, ABCAlertMe