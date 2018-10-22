All the New Fall 2018 TV Series Picked Up For Full Seasons So Far

The start of fall brought on a whole new set of network TV shows.

The big five — ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, The CW — have been debuting new series for the past few weeks and some are quickly gaining viewership and popularity. For example, Manifest is NBC's latest breakout hit and just received a 16-episode freshman season order.

On CBS, The Neighborhood premiered to 8.1 million live and same day viewers while the network's rebooted Magnum P.I. averages more than 9 million viewers per week (so far), and both have gotten full season pickups.

Meanwhile for ABC, new comedy series Single Parents is in the clear. Plus, its firefighter drama Station 19 and Fox's medical drama, The Resident, have both earned extended second seasons.

Check out the full list of new shows picked up for a full season below, and scroll down to the bottom for those still awaiting pick-up:

NBC

New Amsterdam (22 episodes)



Manifest (16 episodes)

ABC

Single Parents (22 episodes)



Station 19 (22 episodes)



FOX

The Cool Kids (22 episodes)



The Resident (22 episodes)



CBS

God Friended Me

The Neighborhood

Magnum P.I.

FBI (22 episodes)



New series still waiting for pick-up:

Happy Together, CBS

A Million Little Things, ABC

I Feel Bad, NBC

All American, The CW

Charmed, The CW

The Conners, ABC

The Rookie, ABC