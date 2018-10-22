All the New Fall 2018 TV Series Picked Up For Full Seasons So Far

Jessica Napoli

The start of fall brought on a whole new set of network TV shows.

The big five — ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, The CW — have been debuting new series for the past few weeks and some are quickly gaining viewership and popularity. For example, Manifest is NBC's latest breakout hit and just received a 16-episode freshman season order.

'Murphy Brown': Bette Midler, Peter Gallagher, Brooke Shields & More to Guest Star

'Murphy Brown': Bette Midler, Peter Gallagher, Brooke Shields & More to Guest Star

John Larroquette and Katie Couric are also set to appear on the CBS series.

On CBS, The Neighborhood premiered to 8.1 million live and same day viewers while the network's rebooted Magnum P.I. averages more than 9 million viewers per week (so far), and both have gotten full season pickups.

Meanwhile for ABC, new comedy series Single Parents is in the clear. Plus, its firefighter drama Station 19 and Fox's medical drama, The Resident, have both earned extended second seasons.

Check out the full list of new shows picked up for a full season below, and scroll down to the bottom for those still awaiting pick-up:

NBC

New Amsterdam (22 episodes)

Manifest (16 episodes)

 

ABC

Single Parents (22 episodes)

Station 19 (22 episodes)

Canceled TV Shows 2018: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?

Canceled TV Shows 2018: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?

Plus, 'Orange Is the New Black' is coming to an end and more.

FOX

The Cool Kids (22 episodes)

The Resident (22 episodes)

THE RESIDENT: L-R: Matt Czuchry and Bruce Greenwood in the "The Prince & The Pauper" episode of THE RESIDENT airing Monday, Oct. 1 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2018 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Guy D'Alema/FOX

CBS

God Friended Me

The Neighborhood

Magnum P.I.

FBI (22 episodes)

How 'Charmed' & Other TV Reboots, Spinoffs & Adaptations Stack Up to the Originals (PHOTOS)

How 'Charmed' & Other TV Reboots, Spinoffs & Adaptations Stack Up to the Originals (PHOTOS)

What goes around truly does come around in the TV world.

New series still waiting for pick-up:

Happy Together, CBS

A Million Little Things, ABC

I Feel Bad, NBC

All American, The CW

Charmed, The CW

The Conners, ABC

The Rookie, ABC

AlertMe