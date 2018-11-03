'Shadowhunters' Legacy! Freeform Announces Premiere Date for the Final Episodes

Fret not, Shadowhunters fans — the series is coming to an end, but not just yet!

We now have something to officially look forward to this winter, as the cast of the Freeform series took to social media Saturday to drop the big news: the supernatural drama, adapted from Cassandra Clare's The Mortal Instruments novels, will be back for more episodes for its final season (also known as Season 3B) starting Monday, February 25!

In June, Freeform announced that the series would be coming to an end with the second half of the season. The final episodes will also include a two-hour finale.

Though it was originally reported that the title for these episodes would be Shadowhunters: The Final Hunt, the promo posted by the cast only lists them as "The Final Episodes." That said, it does include the hashtag #ShadowhuntersLegacy — could that be the theme of the series' swan song?

Whatever the case, we know this final run will include 12 episodes and the cast will be back, including: Katherine McNamara (Clary), Dominic Sherwood (Jace), Matthew Daddario (Alec), Alberto Rosende (Simon), Emeraude Toubia (Isabelle), Isaiah Mustafa (Luke) and Harry Shum Jr. (Magnus).

Additionally, Shadowhunters has added one new face to the mix: Aussie actor Luke Baines will take on the recurring role of Jonathan Morgenstern, the main villain for the concluding storyline. Baines' character previously was known as Sebastian Verlac and played by Will Tudor. However, he was reborn in the spring finale and is the true form of Clary’s (McNamara) brother.

Since the show was announced as ending, a number of cast members have signed on for other series, including McNamara, who has been cast in a recurring role on the current season of The CW's Arrow. Schum Jr. was seen briefly in this summer's mega-hit movie Crazy Rich Asians, and will presumably have a bigger part in the already-ordered sequel.

So set your DVR and stay tuned — there's plenty more Shadowhunters news to come!

Shadowhunters, Returns, Monday, February 25, Freeform