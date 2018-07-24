TV News Roundup: ‘Shadowhunters’ Casts New Jonathan, Sela Ward Joins Dick Wolf’s ‘FBI’ & More

ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW TUESDAY TV CASTING NEWS:

The Bad Guy

Shadowhunters is going out with a bang.

The Freeform series has cast Luke Baines in the recurring role of Jonathan Morgenstern, who will be the main villain in the upcoming third and final season of the fantasy drama series.

The show returns in 2019 with 12 episodes.

A Favorite Returns

Sela Ward is returning to CBS!

The former CSI: NY actress has been cast in the network’s new drama series FBI, which is from procedural drama veteran producer Dick Wolf and follows the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation as the agents deal with terrorism/safety threats.

Ward is replacing Connie Britton, who starred in the pilot episode, but Ward’s character is different from hers and will be introduced in Episode 2. Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, and Ebonée Noel also star in the new series.

Another POV

The View has lost two hosts over the past week: Both Sara Haines and Paula Faris announced they are leaving the table to take new roles at GMA and ABC News, respectively.

With two vacant spots, ABC is in search of replacements, and Fox News host Abby Huntsman is reportedly in the running. She joined the network in 2015 and currently serves as a co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend edition.

More Casting News:

The Purge

The upcoming TV series has cast a Walking Dead alum. Sabrina Gennarino is joining the new USA Network scripted series, which is slated to premiere on September 4.

The Purge series is a spinoff from the popular horror movie franchise and has a 10-episode order.

Other actors who have been cast include Gabriel Chavarria, Lili Simmons, Lee Tergesen, Jessica Garza, and Amanda Warren.

The Chi

A few cast members of Lena Waithe’s Showtime drama series have been promoted to series-regular roles for the upcoming second season.

Shamon Brown Jr. (Papa), Barton Fitzpatrick (Reg), and Michael Epps (Jake) will all have larger roles on the show when it returns in 2019.