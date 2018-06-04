'Shadowhunters' Ending with 2-Hour Finale in 2019

Say it isn't so!

News broke on Monday that Shadowhunters, the popular TV series adapted from Cassandra Clare's The Mortal Instruments novels will be ending next year.

The first half of the Freeform series' third season wrapped last month and the network announced the second half of the season — also known as 3B — plus the addition of a two-hour finale, will air in the spring of 2019.

According to Deadline, the title for the episodes will be Shadowhunters: The Final Hunt.

'Shadowhunters' Finale: What Happened to Clary?! Kat McNamara on That Big Twist (VIDEO) The consequences of the final episode of 3A takedown of Lilith were major. Kat McNamara gives us the scoop on Season 3B.

"We are very proud of Shadowhunters, a series that broke new ground in the genre world and became a fan favorite,” the network said in a statement.

“However, along with our partners at Constantin, we reached the very difficult decision not to renew the show for a fourth season. But, as big supporters and fans ourselves, Freeform insisted on and championed the filming of a special two-part finale that would give devoted fans a proper ending."

"The twelve episodes will air in spring of 2019. We want to thank our talented creators, producers, cast and crew along with our colleagues at Constantin for their hard work and dedication and to Cassie Clare for her incredible book series. We look forward to the final chapter of this breakthrough drama."

The series stars Katherine McNamara (Clary), Dominic Sherwood (Jace), Matthew Daddario (Alec), Alberto Rosende (Simon), Emeraude Toubia (Isabelle), Isaiah Mustafa (Luke) and Harry Shum Jr (Magnus).

How do you feel about the end of Shadowhunters? Tell us in the comments below.