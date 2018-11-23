Your Complete Guide to 52 Holiday TV Movies on Hallmark, Freeform, Lifetime & More
Yes, the onslaught of holiday movies started even before Halloween. But we wanted to at least have Thanksgiving under our (unbuckled) belts before delving into this season’s new offerings. Here are 52!
Friday, November 23
Poinsettias for Christmas
8/7c, Lifetime
Ellie (Bethany Joy Lenz) clicks with a local botanist (Marcus Rosner) back home.
Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe
8/7c, Hallmark Channel
See above — only Lacey Chabert is the one heading home, where her future soulmate (Brendan Penny) owns a restaurant.
Every Other Holiday
10/9c, Lifetime
A new spin on The Parent Trap.
Saturday, November 24
Christmas Everlasting
8/7c, Hallmark Channel
Fun combo: godmother of soul Patti LaBelle and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s Tatyana Ali.
Every Day Is Christmas
8/7c, Lifetime
Toni Braxton in a Christmas Carol update.
Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane
9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Sifting through her late mother’s belongings sends Emma (Alicia Witt) on a moving journey. Costars Colin Ferguson.
Christmas Harmony
10/9c, Lifetime
Our protagonist (Kelley Jakle, Pitch Perfect) is named Harmony. And there’s music.
Sunday, November 25
Jingle Belle
8/7c, Lifetime
Tatyana Ali again, with Cornelius Smith Jr.
A Shoe Addict’s Christmas
8/7c, Hallmark Channel
For this Christmas Carol-in-a-department store, Candace Cameron Bure is locked in!
Christmas Cupid’s Arrow
9/8c, Ion
…and here’s a take on Cyrano de Bergerac.
The Truth About Christmas
9/8c, Freeform
…but we never expected a take on Liar Liar.
Christmas Perfection
10/9c, Lifetime
An American control freak (Caitlin Thompson) wakes up in an idyllic village…in Ireland.
Friday, November 30
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
Netflix
Must-see sequel! Journalist Amber (Rose McIver) and Aldovia’s Prince Richard (Ben Lamb) plan their holiday nuptials.
A Very Nutty Christmas
8/7c, Lifetime
Blame the vanilla fumes? A bakery owner (Melissa Joan Hart) encounters a hunk (Barry Watson) in her living room who may or may not be the Nutcracker Prince.
Saturday, December 1
Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa
8/7c, Hallmark Channel
This follow-up features Jill Wagner as the latest recipient of a Vermont town’s magic.
A Twist of Christmas
8/7c, Lifetime
Single parents (Brendon Zub and Vanessa Lachey) meet cute(ish) over a toy mix-up.
Welcome to Christmas
9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Warning: This Jennifer Finnigan–Eric Mabius vehicle contains a car accident and a burg named Christmas in jeopardy!
Sunday, December 2
Christmas Catch
7/6c, UPtv
When a detective pursues a suspected diamond thief, heart-stealing ensues.
Merry Wish-mas
7/6c, TV One
With real-life duo Tamela and David Mann.
The Christmas Pact
8/7c, Lifetime
Best friends fall in love, etc., etc.
A Majestic Christmas
8/7c, Hallmark Channel
In this You’ve Got Mail–esque tale, an architect (Grey’s Anatomy’s Jerrika Hinton) and a theater owner (Christian Vincent) clash over a project. Until they don’t.
Life-Size 2
9/8c, Freeform
After 18 years, Marathon Toys’ Eve doll (Tyra Banks) comes to life again — to help CEO Grace (Francia Raisa) navigate her quarter-life crisis during the holidays.
Northern Lights of Christmas
9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Zoey (Ashley Williams) inherits a reindeer farm and a sexy ranch hand (Corey Sevier).
A Wedding for Christmas
9/8c, Ion
Same timeslot, different farm (trees) — plus an appearance by Vivica A. Fox.
Friday, December 7
Christmas Lost and Found
8/7c, Lifetime
One more ambitious female (an NYC event planner) learns the reason for the season.
Saturday, December 8
Homegrown Christmas
8/7c, Hallmark Channel
Lori Loughlin. Victor Webster. Sold.
Santa’s Boots
8/7c, Lifetime
A smitten Santa’s helper (Megan Hilty) searches for a mystery man (Noah Mills).
Memories of Christmas
9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Noelle (R&B singer Christina Milian) finds love as she decorates her late mom’s house.
Rent-an-Elf
9/8c, Ion
Will the ex-wife bust up a new relationship?
Sunday, December 9
Christmas With a Prince
7/6c, UPtv
A royal (Nick Hounslow) with a broken leg recovers in a pediatric ward headed by a single female doctor (Kaitlyn Leeb).
A Christmas in Tennessee
8/7c, Lifetime
No way this mountain-town baker (Rachel Boston) will let that real-estate developer (Andrew Walker) barge in and build a corporate ski resort. But he is cute….
Christmas Wonderland
8/7c, Hallmark Channel
Another career woman (Emily Osment). Another trip home. Another old flame (Ryan Rottman). Another happily ever after.
Once Upon a Christmas Miracle
9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Friday Night Lights’ Aimee Teegarden stars.
A Snow White Christmas
9/8c, Ion
A modern-day fairy tale. With amnesia?
Monday, December 10
No Sleep ’Til Christmas
9/8c, Freeform
Dave and Odette Annable play insomniacs who meet and discover they can only fall asleep next to each other. Sweet dreams!
Friday, December 14
Christmas Around the Corner
8/7c, Lifetime
A Vermont town’s yuletide events have been canceled. Oh, heck no, says a city-girl visitor (Alexandra Breckenridge, This Is Us).
Saturday, December 15
Christmas Pen Pals
8/7c, Lifetime
Secret Cupid! Grey’s alum Sarah Drew and Hallmark fave Niall Matter exchange unsigned love letters. Oh, and he’s her ex.
A Gingerbread Romance
8/7c, Hallmark Channel
As they build life-size gingerbread houses, contest partners (Tia Mowry-Hardict and Duane Henry) grow deliciously close.
Country Christmas Album
9/8c, Ion
A musical collaboration turns personal.
Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas
9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Inspired by the 2012 Blake Shelton song.
Sunday, December 16
Christmas on Holly Lane
7/6c, UPtv
Three pals reunite to relive merrier times.
Coins for Christmas
7/6c, TV One
A single mom (Essence Atkins) struggles to make ends meet — until a chance encounter with an ex–NFL pro (Stephen Bishop).
Entertaining Christmas
8/7c, Hallmark Channel
With Jodie Sweetin and Brendan Fehr.
Hometown Christmas
8/7c, Lifetime
High school sweeties (7th Heaven’s Beverley Mitchell and Stephen Colletti) rekindle.
A Christmas in Royal Fashion
9/8c, Ion
Yes! A PR assistant (Cindy Busby of Hallmark’s Mr. Darcy movies) lands a prince (Vikings’ Diarmaid Murtagh).
Reunited at Christmas
9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
A blocked writer (Nikki DeLoach) gets inspired at her late grandmother’s home.
Saturday, December 22
Jingle Around the Clock
8/7c, Hallmark Channel
Advertising colleagues find the mistletoe.
Small Town Christmas
9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Ooh, starring one of our favorite Hallmark leading men, Kristoffer Polaha!
Sunday, December 23
Hometown Holiday
7/6c, UPtv
Is a little comfort and joy too much to ask for a couple after a year of mishaps?
Christmas Made to Order
8/7c, Hallmark Channel
Alexa PenaVega + Jonathan Bennett.
Christmas Bells Are Ringing
9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
’Twas the night before Christmas, and a photographer (Emilie Ullerop) is stuck at her dad’s wedding. Good thing her childhood friend (Josh Kelly) is there as well.
Tuesday, December 25
When Calls the Heart Christmas
8/7c, Hallmark Channel
Let’s bring it all home with the Hallmark series’ Erin Krakow, Lori Loughlin, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner and Kavan Smith in a two-hour story about a group of orphans in Hope Valley. Peace out.
This article also appeared in the Nov. 12 - Nov. 25 issue of TV Guide Magazine