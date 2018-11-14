‘CAOS’ Holiday Special: Netflix Unveils First Look at Sabrina’s ‘Midwinter’s Tale’ (PHOTOS)
Netflix is giving Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fans the best holiday gift they could ask for — a special bonus episode.
Announced nearly a month ahead of its December 14 debut, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale will delve into the holidays, coven-style. As viewers know, Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) is part of The Church of Night which celebrates the Winter Solstice, so the special episode will feature those traditions.
Part of the rituals specific to the holiday include telling ghost stories and singing pagan carols around the Yule Fire. But it’s not so “merry and bright” when uninvited guests show up, as Netflix teases “you never know what might come down the chimney…”
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale, Premieres Friday, December 14, Netflix