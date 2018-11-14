‘CAOS’ Holiday Special: Netflix Unveils First Look at Sabrina’s ‘Midwinter’s Tale’ (PHOTOS)

Ms. Wardwell — a.k.a. Madam Satan — (Michelle Gomez) is back! Will Sabrina uncover her true identity?

Zelda Spellman (Miranda Otto) takes an authoritative stance, but against what?

Hilda Spellman (Lucy Davis) is ready for any threat that crosses her path. We wonder if she’s defending herself against her mysterious supernatural boyfriend?

Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) does his part in decorating for the season.

Sabrina’s (Kiernan Shipka) in a toasting mood!

Could a reconciliation be on the horizon for Sabrina and Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch)?

Rosalind Walker (Jaz Sinclair) is full of holiday cheer.

And so are we when we see Susie Putnam’s (Lachlan Watson) elf costume!

Prudence Night (Tati Gabrielle) is back as well, but we have a feeling she won’t be as giving as some.

And you just know her sister Agatha (Adeline Rudolph) is up to some mischief.

Dorcas’ (Abigail Cowen) smile makes us think these girls are up to no good.

Netflix is giving Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fans the best holiday gift they could ask for — a special bonus episode.

Announced nearly a month ahead of its December 14 debut, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale will delve into the holidays, coven-style. As viewers know, Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) is part of The Church of Night which celebrates the Winter Solstice, so the special episode will feature those traditions.

Part of the rituals specific to the holiday include telling ghost stories and singing pagan carols around the Yule Fire. But it’s not so “merry and bright” when uninvited guests show up, as Netflix teases “you never know what might come down the chimney…”

Click through the images above for your sneak peek at the exciting installment, and don’t miss the special when it premieres!

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale, Premieres Friday, December 14, Netflix

