Hulu's 'The Bisexual' Creator & Star Desiree Akhavan Calls Series a 'Reverse Taboo'

Fans of Casual, Transparent and Fleabag, get ready for your next binge — The Bisexual.

When American tech entrepreneur Leila (creator, director and cowriter Desiree Akhavan) splits from her girlfriend and business partner Sadie (Maxine Peake), the wryly funny thirtysomething begins to date men… and starts to come out as bisexual.

"I felt excited by the idea of it as a reverse taboo," Akhavan says of her character’s journey. Guiding Leila along the way is her new roommate, Gabe (Brian Gleeson). "At the heart of the show lies a bromance between Leila and Gabe," Akhavan explains.

"He gives her insight into men and the straight world, while she helps him understand women. They are the ultimate wingmen for each other."

The Bisexual, Series Premiere Friday, November 16, Hulu