The Complete Lineup for Freeform's 'Kickoff to Christmas' 2018

For those of us who can never get enough of our favorite seasonal movies, Freeform has something special for you — another month of festive viewing starting November 1.

The brand-new Kickoff to Christmas programming event will also include the premiere of the Freeform original film, The Truth About Christmas, airing Sunday, November 25.

In The Truth About Christmas, Kali Hawk stars as Jillian, a successful political consultant confident in her ability to put a spin on anything, whose next big project is the upcoming mayoral campaign for her boyfriend George (Damon Dayoub).

On the way to meet George’s family for the first time during the holidays, an unusual confrontation with a toy store Santa results in a drastic change in Jillian where she can’t stop herself from wildly spilling the truth. Ali Ghandour co-stars as George’s brother Blake, who believes you should always be true to yourself but thinks Jillian just might be losing it. Jillian must find a way to make it stop before her holidays, her job and her relationship are ruined.

Below is a night-by-night list of the movies airing during Kickoff To Christmas:

Thursday, Nov. 1

5:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

7:10 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:50 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out

12:00 a.m. – Snowglobe

Friday, Nov. 2

2:30 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

4:40 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:20 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out

8:30 p.m. – Disney’s Frozen

12:00 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 3

7:00 a.m. – Titanic (1997)

11:30 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas

1:35 p.m. – The Holiday

4:50 p.m. – Disney’s Frozen

7:20 p.m. – Pitch Perfect

10:00 p.m. – Life-Size – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. – Snow

Sunday, Nov. 4

7:00 a.m. – Sixteen Candles

9:05 a.m. – Snow

11:10 a.m. – The Holiday

2:25 p.m. – Life-Size

4:30 p.m. – Pitch Perfect

7:10 p.m. – Just Go With It

9:50 p.m. – Maleficent

11:55 p.m. – Sixteen Candles

Monday, Nov. 5

4:00 p.m. – Just Go With It

6:30 p.m. – Maleficent

8:30 p.m. – Jumanji (1995)

12:00 a.m. – Billy Madison

Tuesday, Nov. 6

3:30 p.m. – Billy Madison

5:30 p.m. – Jumanji (1995)

8:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

12:00 a.m. – Angels Sing – Freeform Premiere

Wednesday, Nov. 7

3:30 p.m. – Angels Sing

5:30 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

8:30 p.m. – Sweet Home Alabama

12:00 a.m. – The Family Stone

Thursday, Nov. 8

3:30 p.m. – The Family Stone

6:00 p.m. – Sweet Home Alabama

8:30 p.m. – Love the Coopers – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. – Babe

Friday, Nov. 9

1:00 p.m. – Babe

3:05 p.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

5:10 p.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel – Freeform Premiere

7:15 p.m. – Storks – Freeform Premiere

9:20 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:00 a.m. – Beethoven

Saturday, Nov. 10

7:00 a.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

9:10 a.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

11:15 a.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

1:20 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

3:25 p.m. – Storks

5:30 p.m. – Disney’s Meet the Robinsons

7:35 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:55 p.m. – Call Me Claus – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, Nov. 11

7:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8:00 a.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

10:10 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

12:20 p.m. – Call Me Claus

2:25 p.m. – Disney’s Meet the Robinsons

4:30 p.m. – Deck the Halls

6:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

9:15 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles

11:55 p.m. – Norm of the North – Network Television Premiere

Monday, Nov. 12

4:00 p.m. – Norm of the North

6:10 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles

8:50 p.m. – Ice Age: Continental Drift – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. – Dennis the Menace (1993)

Tuesday, Nov. 13

4:30 p.m. – Dennis the Menace (1993)

6:40 p.m. – Ice Age: Continental Drift

8:50 p.m. – Despicable Me

12:00 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

Wednesday, Nov. 14

4:30 p.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

6:40 p.m. – Despicable Me

8:50 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur

12:00 a.m. – Daddy Day Care

Thursday, Nov. 15

4:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur

6:00 p.m. – Deck the Halls

8:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

12:00 a.m. – A Cinderella Story

Friday, Nov. 16

4:00 p.m. – Deck the Halls

6:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

9:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story

12:00 a.m. – Boxtrolls

Saturday, Nov. 17

7:00 a.m. – Race for Your Life Charlie Brown

8:35 a.m. – Bon Voyage Charlie Brown

10:10 a.m. – Little Giants

12:45 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

2:50 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story

4:50 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2

6:55 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 3

9:25 p.m. – Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph

11:30 p.m. – Jumanji (1995)

Sunday, Nov. 18

7:00 a.m. – Little Giants

9:35 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

11:40 a.m. – Jumanji (1995)

2:15 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2

4:20 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 3

6:50 p.m. – Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph

8:55 p.m. – Disney’s The Lion King (1994)

11:00 p.m. – Disney’s The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride

1:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Monday, Nov. 19

2:30 p.m. – Disney’s The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride

4:30 p.m. – Storks

6:30 p.m. – Disney’s The Lion King (1994)

8:30 p.m. – Cinderella (Live Action) (2015)

12:00 a.m. – Sixteen Candles

Tuesday, Nov. 20

12:00 p.m. – Sixteen Candles

2:00 p.m. – Titanic (1997)

6:30 p.m. – Cinderella (Live Action) (2015)

9:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Brave

12:00 a.m. – Uncle Buck

Wednesday, Nov. 21

11:30 a.m. – Uncle Buck

1:30 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

4:30 p.m. – Disney’s Mulan

6:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Brave

8:30 p.m. – Disney’s Zootopia

12:00 a.m. – Happy Gilmore

Thursday, Nov. 22

7:30 a.m. – Happy Gilmore

11:00 a.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

2:00 p.m. – Disney’s Mulan

4:00 p.m. – Ice Age: Continental Drift

6:00 p.m. – Disney’s Zootopia

8:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Ratatouille

12:00 a.m. – The Lego Movie

Friday, Nov. 23

7:30 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

11:00 a.m. – The Lego Movie

1:30 p.m. – Ice Age: Continental Drift

3:30 p.m. – Jumanji (1995)

6:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Ratatouille

8:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo

12:00 a.m. – Call Me Claus

Saturday, Nov. 24

7:00 a.m. – Bon Voyage Charlie Brown

8:30 a.m. –Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure – Freeform Premiere

10:30 a.m. –Jumanji (1995)

1:05 p.m. – Disney’s Tarzan

3:10 p.m. – Despicable Me

5:15 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo

7:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:55 p.m. – Life Size

Sunday, Nov. 25

7:00 a.m. – Yogi Bear

8:35 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

10:35 a.m. – Disney’s Tarzan

12:40 p.m. – Despicable Me

2:45 p.m. – Life Size

4:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:00 p.m. – The Truth About Christmas – Freeform Original Film Premiere

11:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

Monday, Nov. 26

12:00 p.m. – The Truth About Christmas

2:05 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

5:10 p.m. – Disney’s Meet the Robinsons

7:15 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:55 p.m. – Paddington – Network Television Premiere

12:00 a.m. – Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

Tuesday, Nov. 27

1:00 p.m. – Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

3:00 p.m. – Disney’s Meet the Robinsons

5:05 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:45 p.m. – Paddington

8:50 p.m. – Despicable Me

12:00 a.m. – Eight Crazy Nights

Wednesday, Nov. 28

12:00 p.m. – Eight Crazy Nights

2:00 p.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

4:10 p.m. – Jumanji (1995)

6:40 p.m. – Despicable Me

8:50 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

12:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

Thursday, Nov. 29

1:00 p.m. – Jumanji (1995)

3:30 p.m. – The Holiday

6:40 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

8:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause

12:00 a.m. – Jingle All The Way 2 – Freeform Premiere

Friday, Nov. 30

1:30 p.m. – The Holiday

4:35 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

6:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause

8:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

Kickoff to Christmas, Starts Thursday, November 1, 5/4c, Freeform