The Complete Lineup for Freeform's 'Kickoff to Christmas' 2018
For those of us who can never get enough of our favorite seasonal movies, Freeform has something special for you — another month of festive viewing starting November 1.
The brand-new Kickoff to Christmas programming event will also include the premiere of the Freeform original film, The Truth About Christmas, airing Sunday, November 25.
Stars from 'Fuller House,' 'The Flash,' 'One Tree Hill' and more are set to appear.
In The Truth About Christmas, Kali Hawk stars as Jillian, a successful political consultant confident in her ability to put a spin on anything, whose next big project is the upcoming mayoral campaign for her boyfriend George (Damon Dayoub).
On the way to meet George’s family for the first time during the holidays, an unusual confrontation with a toy store Santa results in a drastic change in Jillian where she can’t stop herself from wildly spilling the truth. Ali Ghandour co-stars as George’s brother Blake, who believes you should always be true to yourself but thinks Jillian just might be losing it. Jillian must find a way to make it stop before her holidays, her job and her relationship are ruined.
Below is a night-by-night list of the movies airing during Kickoff To Christmas:
Thursday, Nov. 1
5:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
7:10 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:50 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out
12:00 a.m. – Snowglobe
Friday, Nov. 2
2:30 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
4:40 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:20 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out
8:30 p.m. – Disney’s Frozen
12:00 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 3
7:00 a.m. – Titanic (1997)
11:30 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas
1:35 p.m. – The Holiday
4:50 p.m. – Disney’s Frozen
7:20 p.m. – Pitch Perfect
10:00 p.m. – Life-Size – Freeform Premiere
12:00 a.m. – Snow
Sunday, Nov. 4
7:00 a.m. – Sixteen Candles
9:05 a.m. – Snow
11:10 a.m. – The Holiday
2:25 p.m. – Life-Size
4:30 p.m. – Pitch Perfect
7:10 p.m. – Just Go With It
9:50 p.m. – Maleficent
11:55 p.m. – Sixteen Candles
Monday, Nov. 5
4:00 p.m. – Just Go With It
6:30 p.m. – Maleficent
8:30 p.m. – Jumanji (1995)
12:00 a.m. – Billy Madison
Tuesday, Nov. 6
3:30 p.m. – Billy Madison
5:30 p.m. – Jumanji (1995)
8:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
12:00 a.m. – Angels Sing – Freeform Premiere
Wednesday, Nov. 7
3:30 p.m. – Angels Sing
5:30 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
8:30 p.m. – Sweet Home Alabama
12:00 a.m. – The Family Stone
Thursday, Nov. 8
3:30 p.m. – The Family Stone
6:00 p.m. – Sweet Home Alabama
8:30 p.m. – Love the Coopers – Freeform Premiere
12:00 a.m. – Babe
Friday, Nov. 9
1:00 p.m. – Babe
3:05 p.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)
5:10 p.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel – Freeform Premiere
7:15 p.m. – Storks – Freeform Premiere
9:20 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:00 a.m. – Beethoven
Saturday, Nov. 10
7:00 a.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)
9:10 a.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
11:15 a.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
1:20 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
3:25 p.m. – Storks
5:30 p.m. – Disney’s Meet the Robinsons
7:35 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:55 p.m. – Call Me Claus – Freeform Premiere
Sunday, Nov. 11
7:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8:00 a.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
10:10 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
12:20 p.m. – Call Me Claus
2:25 p.m. – Disney’s Meet the Robinsons
4:30 p.m. – Deck the Halls
6:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
9:15 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles
11:55 p.m. – Norm of the North – Network Television Premiere
Monday, Nov. 12
4:00 p.m. – Norm of the North
6:10 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles
8:50 p.m. – Ice Age: Continental Drift – Freeform Premiere
12:00 a.m. – Dennis the Menace (1993)
Tuesday, Nov. 13
4:30 p.m. – Dennis the Menace (1993)
6:40 p.m. – Ice Age: Continental Drift
8:50 p.m. – Despicable Me
12:00 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
Wednesday, Nov. 14
4:30 p.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
6:40 p.m. – Despicable Me
8:50 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur
12:00 a.m. – Daddy Day Care
Thursday, Nov. 15
4:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur
6:00 p.m. – Deck the Halls
8:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
12:00 a.m. – A Cinderella Story
Friday, Nov. 16
4:00 p.m. – Deck the Halls
6:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
9:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story
12:00 a.m. – Boxtrolls
Saturday, Nov. 17
7:00 a.m. – Race for Your Life Charlie Brown
8:35 a.m. – Bon Voyage Charlie Brown
10:10 a.m. – Little Giants
12:45 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
2:50 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story
4:50 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2
6:55 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 3
9:25 p.m. – Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph
11:30 p.m. – Jumanji (1995)
Sunday, Nov. 18
7:00 a.m. – Little Giants
9:35 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
11:40 a.m. – Jumanji (1995)
2:15 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2
4:20 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 3
6:50 p.m. – Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph
8:55 p.m. – Disney’s The Lion King (1994)
11:00 p.m. – Disney’s The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride
1:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
Monday, Nov. 19
2:30 p.m. – Disney’s The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride
4:30 p.m. – Storks
6:30 p.m. – Disney’s The Lion King (1994)
8:30 p.m. – Cinderella (Live Action) (2015)
12:00 a.m. – Sixteen Candles
Tuesday, Nov. 20
12:00 p.m. – Sixteen Candles
2:00 p.m. – Titanic (1997)
6:30 p.m. – Cinderella (Live Action) (2015)
9:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Brave
12:00 a.m. – Uncle Buck
Wednesday, Nov. 21
11:30 a.m. – Uncle Buck
1:30 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
4:30 p.m. – Disney’s Mulan
6:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Brave
8:30 p.m. – Disney’s Zootopia
12:00 a.m. – Happy Gilmore
Thursday, Nov. 22
7:30 a.m. – Happy Gilmore
11:00 a.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
2:00 p.m. – Disney’s Mulan
4:00 p.m. – Ice Age: Continental Drift
6:00 p.m. – Disney’s Zootopia
8:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Ratatouille
12:00 a.m. – The Lego Movie
Friday, Nov. 23
7:30 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
11:00 a.m. – The Lego Movie
1:30 p.m. – Ice Age: Continental Drift
3:30 p.m. – Jumanji (1995)
6:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Ratatouille
8:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo
12:00 a.m. – Call Me Claus
Saturday, Nov. 24
7:00 a.m. – Bon Voyage Charlie Brown
8:30 a.m. –Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure – Freeform Premiere
10:30 a.m. –Jumanji (1995)
1:05 p.m. – Disney’s Tarzan
3:10 p.m. – Despicable Me
5:15 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo
7:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause
9:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:55 p.m. – Life Size
Sunday, Nov. 25
7:00 a.m. – Yogi Bear
8:35 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
10:35 a.m. – Disney’s Tarzan
12:40 p.m. – Despicable Me
2:45 p.m. – Life Size
4:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause
6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:00 p.m. – The Truth About Christmas – Freeform Original Film Premiere
11:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
Monday, Nov. 26
12:00 p.m. – The Truth About Christmas
2:05 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
5:10 p.m. – Disney’s Meet the Robinsons
7:15 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:55 p.m. – Paddington – Network Television Premiere
12:00 a.m. – Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
Tuesday, Nov. 27
1:00 p.m. – Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
3:00 p.m. – Disney’s Meet the Robinsons
5:05 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:45 p.m. – Paddington
8:50 p.m. – Despicable Me
12:00 a.m. – Eight Crazy Nights
Wednesday, Nov. 28
12:00 p.m. – Eight Crazy Nights
2:00 p.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
4:10 p.m. – Jumanji (1995)
6:40 p.m. – Despicable Me
8:50 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
12:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
Thursday, Nov. 29
1:00 p.m. – Jumanji (1995)
3:30 p.m. – The Holiday
6:40 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
8:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause
12:00 a.m. – Jingle All The Way 2 – Freeform Premiere
Friday, Nov. 30
1:30 p.m. – The Holiday
4:35 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
6:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause
8:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
