'Scandal' Reunion! Bellamy Young Joins Scott Foley on 'Whiskey Cavalier'

A sight for sore eyes!

ABC announced that Scandal star Bellamy Young, has been cast in a guest role on the network's new hour-long action dramedy series, Whiskey Cavalier.

She'll play Karen Pappas, "the gorgeous widow of a nefarious Greek shipping magnate, who dazzles agent Will Chase (Scott Foley), promising romance, espionage and more," according to a press release.

The new series follows "tough but tender" FBI agent Will Chase (codename: Whiskey Cavalier) who is assigned to work with tough-as-nails CIA operative named Francesca "Frankie" Trowbridge (codename: Fiery Tribune). "Together, they lead an inter-agency team of flawed, funny and heroic spies who periodically save the world (and each other) while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics," ABC teased.

This guest role will mark the first time the two Shondaland stars have reunited since Scandal ended in Spring 2018 after six seasons.

Young also has another show in the works — False Profits — which "follows a team of down-and-out women in suburban Arizona as they fight their way to the top of the cutthroat world of a multi-level marketing cosmetics business," according to Deadline.

Watch the trailer for Whiskey below:

Whiskey Cavalier, Series Premiere, Late Fall 2018, ABC