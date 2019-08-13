Why ABC Considered Bringing 'Whiskey Cavalier' Back After Cancellation

Whiskey Cavalier fans thought they'd get their wish and ABC would rethink the decision to cancel the dramedy after one season, but it didn't happen.

ABC president Karey Burke told TVLine that executive producer Bill Lawrence sent her "a passionate email" after the cancellation. "He was just so deeply passionate about it. He put his heart and soul into it. And he just asked us to take one last look. And we really did," she said.

However, in the end, that "last look" didn't work out the way he'd hoped. "It was tough [to justify] financially [and] ratings-wise," Burke explained. "We ultimately just decided to bet on the future."

ABC originally canceled Whiskey Cavalier on May 12. However, nearly two weeks later, after a #SaveWhiskeyCavalier campaign from fans, the network reconsidered that decision, only to stick with it.

Showrunner David Hemingson announced to fans that the series had been "fully and finally cancelled." "Thank you all so, so much for your efforts on our behalf," he wrote on Twitter. "I can't begin to express my gratitude for the outpouring of support."

"It's incredibly painful to say goodbye to this show and our extraordinary cast, but knowing that we made something you enjoyed — and that I believe will stand the test of time — makes it all worthwhile," he concluded.

And for fans hoping that it could be saved by another network, Hemingson confirmed on July 1 on Twitter that "Whiskey can never return," explaining, "The sets have been struck. The actors had to move on."

But there is good news. Lawrence revealed that Standish survived in reply to a question on Twitter. Unfortunately, fans will never get the chance to see how and what would have come next.