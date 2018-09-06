TV News Roundup: Crystal Reed in ‘Swamp Thing,’ Joey King Lands Role on Hulu’s ‘The Act,’ & More

Jessica Napoli
Comments
Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood Young Hollywood Party Sponsored By Fiat - Crystal Reed
Getty Images

All Your Must-Know Thursday TV News:

Casting News

Swamp Thing

Teen Wolf star Crystal Reed, has been announced as the female lead in Swamp Thing, which will premiere on the DC Universe’s upcoming streaming service. The character was created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson.

According to a press release, “When CDC researcher Abby Arcane (Reed) returns to her childhood home of Houma, Louisiana, in order to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus, she develops a surprising bond with scientist Alec Holland — only to have him tragically taken from her.”

“But as powerful forces descend on Houma, intent on exploiting the swamp’s mysterious properties for their own purposes, Abby will discover that the swamp holds mystical secrets, both horrifying and wondrous — and the potential love of her life may not be dead after all.”

DC Universe: Everything You Need to Know About the New Streaming Service
Related

DC Universe: Everything You Need to Know About the New Streaming Service

The Act

The Kissing Booth‘s Joey King is set to star opposite Patricia Arquette in the first season of The Act, a true crime anthology series coming to Hulu. The first season is based on Michelle Dean’s 2016 Buzzfeed article “Dee Dee Wanted Her Daughter To Be Sick, Gypsy Wanted Her Mom To Be Murdered.”

The show will follow Gypsy Blanchard (King), a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother (Arquette). Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder.

What's Coming and Going From Hulu in September 2018
Related

What's Coming and Going From Hulu in September 2018

Surveillance

Former Chicago P.D. star, Sophia Bush, is heading to CBS to headline the in-the-works spy thriller/drama, Surveillance. She will play the head of communications for the National Security Agency, who’s loyalty is not steadfast.

For the People

Charles Michael Davis is joining Season 2 of the ABC courtroom drama series. He’s set to play Ted, a new investigator in the Public Defender’s office. The show follows young attorneys has they try high-profile cases in the Southern District of New York Federal Court.

Expect Some 'Scandal' Crossovers in 'For the People' Season 2
Related

Expect Some 'Scandal' Crossovers in 'For the People' Season 2

For the People - ABC

For the People where to stream

Swamp Thing (2019) - DC Universe

Swamp Thing (2019) where to stream

The Act - Hulu

The Act where to stream

For the People

Swamp Thing (2019)

The Act

Sophia Bush

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Angelo Pagan and Leah Remini
1
Leah Remini & Husband Angelo Pagán Divorcing After 21 Years
Mattea Roach
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Fan Fave Mattea Roach Opens Up About Financial Struggles Before Winning $800K
Law & Order: SVU - Ice-T as Fin Tutuola
3
Ice-T Hits Back At ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fan Who Said Show Has ‘Started To Go Woke’
Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin on set of 'The View' Season 27
4
‘The View’ Season 28 Guest List Revealed
Ryan Seacrest
5
Brand New ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Set Revealed – Fans React