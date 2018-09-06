TV News Roundup: Crystal Reed in ‘Swamp Thing,’ Joey King Lands Role on Hulu’s ‘The Act,’ & More

All Your Must-Know Thursday TV News:

Casting News

Swamp Thing

Teen Wolf star Crystal Reed, has been announced as the female lead in Swamp Thing, which will premiere on the DC Universe’s upcoming streaming service. The character was created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson.

According to a press release, “When CDC researcher Abby Arcane (Reed) returns to her childhood home of Houma, Louisiana, in order to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus, she develops a surprising bond with scientist Alec Holland — only to have him tragically taken from her.”

“But as powerful forces descend on Houma, intent on exploiting the swamp’s mysterious properties for their own purposes, Abby will discover that the swamp holds mystical secrets, both horrifying and wondrous — and the potential love of her life may not be dead after all.”

The Act

The Kissing Booth‘s Joey King is set to star opposite Patricia Arquette in the first season of The Act, a true crime anthology series coming to Hulu. The first season is based on Michelle Dean’s 2016 Buzzfeed article “Dee Dee Wanted Her Daughter To Be Sick, Gypsy Wanted Her Mom To Be Murdered.”

The show will follow Gypsy Blanchard (King), a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother (Arquette). Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder.

Surveillance

Former Chicago P.D. star, Sophia Bush, is heading to CBS to headline the in-the-works spy thriller/drama, Surveillance. She will play the head of communications for the National Security Agency, who’s loyalty is not steadfast.

For the People

Charles Michael Davis is joining Season 2 of the ABC courtroom drama series. He’s set to play Ted, a new investigator in the Public Defender’s office. The show follows young attorneys has they try high-profile cases in the Southern District of New York Federal Court.