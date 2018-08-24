NBC Celebrates a Full Night of ‘Chicago Med,’ ‘Fire’ & ‘P.D.’ — Get a Sneak Peek (PHOTO)

Wednesday nights starting September 26 are celebrating Chicago’s cops, firefighters, and doctors.

NBC announced that its three Chicago-based shows — Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. — all from producer Dick Wolf, will be airing back-to-back-to-back on Wednesdays nights this fall.

And the peacock network has given TV Insider an exclusive first look at the key art celebrating “One city. One family. One night.” Check it out below:

Med’s entire cast is returning for the new season but Fire and P.D. are starting anew with some changes. After the Season 6 finale, Fire lost series regular Monica Raymund, who played firefighter/paramedic Gabby Dawson.

She was part of the show since it’s premiere in 2012 and it’s not yet known how her departure will be handled.

Meanwhile, before P.D.‘s Season 5 finale, Detective Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas) was shockingly killed off while in jail. He was also a series regular and part of the cast since its 2014 premiere.

The character’s departure leaves a gaping hole in the Intelligence Unit’s team although they are bringing on Anne Heche in a recurring role as Dep. Superintendent Katherine Brennan.

With those casting voids and in celebration of One Chicago night, NBC is on the hunt for some new talent and what better addition to a series than puppies?! In this cute promo clip, producers need to make sure the actors Jason Beghe (Chicago P.D.), Jesse Lee Soffer (Chicago P.D.), Miranda Rae Mayo (Chicago Fire), and Yaya DaCosta (Chicago Med) have chemistry with their new on-screen partners.

Watch it below:

Chicago Med, Season Premiere, Wednesday, September 26, 8/7c, NBC

Chicago Fire, Season Premiere, Wednesday, September 26, 9/7c, NBC

Chicago P.D., Season Premiere, Wednesday, September 26, 10/7c, NBC