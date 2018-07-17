'Chicago P.D.' Casts Anne Heche in Recurring Role for Season 6

Anne Heche has booked a recurring role on NBC's sixth season of Chicago P.D..

The actress returns to NBC once more — she starred on their short-lived military drama The Brave — for their popular series in the Chicago franchise. According to Deadline, the actress will have a guest character arc as Dep. Superintendent Katherine Brennan.

Chicago P.D. follows the Chicago Police Department's Intelligence Unit and it sounds like Heche's character is more than up for the challenges one may face in such a setting. Described as cunning and political, Katherine Brennan is focused on her own self-interest.

Heche joins the rest of the show's cast including Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Jon Seda, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Elias Koteas, Amy Morton, Jason Beghe, and Tracy Spiridakos.

This news comes not long after The Brave was canceled by the network after running for only one season.

There's no indication how many episodes Heche will appear in, but she's sure to give an exciting performance!

Chicago P.D., Season 6 Premiere, Wednesday, September 26, 10/9c, NBC