Monica Raymund Confirms Departure From 'Chicago Fire' After Six Seasons

Monica Raymund won't be returning as paramedic Gabby Dawson for Season 7 of Chicago Fire.

The actress confirmed she's decided to leave the firehouse drama after six seasons with a note on Twitter:

As for how Raymund will exit? Dawson's Season 6 finale storyline had her looking into taking a volunteer medic job in Puerto Rico as part of a disaster relief team after she had an intense fight with on-screen husband and firehouse Captain Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) about having a baby.

The other cast members expected to return are: Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Eamonn Walker, Kara Killmer, Miranda Rae Mayo, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, and Yuri Sardarov.

Chicago Fire, Season 7, Fall 2018, NBC